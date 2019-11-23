BWW Review: RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER Brings Childlike Joy to the Eccles Theater

The national tour of RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL, playing at the Eccles Theater, is a tribute to the beloved claymation holiday special and is infused with innocence and childlike joy for the whole family to enjoy together.

Nearly every song in the musical (stage adaptation by Robert Penola, music and lyrics by Johnny Marks) is a classic, including "A Holly Jolly Christmas," "We Are Santa's Elves," "Silver and Gold," and, of course, the title song. The show tells the legendary tale of the reindeer with the glowing nose who overcomes ridicule to guide Santa's sleigh one foggy Christmas night. After an adventure with his new pals, prospector Yukon Cornelius and Hermey the elf, Rudolph learns that being a misfit isn't so bad.

By far the best part of the show is the puppetry by Hardrive Productions, which is designed to bring the claymation special to life with spot-on imagery that is adorable and nostalgic.

The lighting design by Jean-Yves Tessier, projections by Infante Media, props by Terry Hanrahan, and uncredited set design work together to further that nostalgia while telling the story in a new, fun way onstage with a brisk running time.

Leading the energetic cast are Bella Hicks as Rudolph, Trevin Goin as Sam the Snowman, Christopher Jewell Valentin as Hermey, Timothy Joshua Hearl as Yukon Cornelius, Bridgette Belling as Clarice, Erich Schroeder as Santa Claus, and more.

At the opening performance, there were several technical issues, including with microphones not working or being turned on late. It is assumed these will be ironed out for the rest of the run.

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Saturday, November 23, 2019. For tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.





