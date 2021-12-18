BWW Review: Jodi Benson and the Utah Symphony Brought Holiday Magic to the Noorda

Tony nominee and Disney Legend Jodi Benson joined the Utah Symphony at its Utah County home, the Noorda Center for the Performing Arts at Utah Valley University, for a festive, magical evening of holiday music.

The voice of Ariel from THE LITTLE MERMAID and original Polly in CRAZY FOR YOU showcased her wide range, from touching renditions of "Part of Your World" and "When You Wish Upon a Star" to powerful performances of "Mary Did You Know?" and "O Holy Night."

She brought Christmas joy with songs such as "The Most Wonderful Time of Year," "Let it Snow," and a duet of "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town" with her daughter, Delaney Benson, in her professional concert debut.

Particularly stirring was a special tribute to Marvin Hamlisch with his "Ordinary Miracles."

The incomparable Utah Symphony played a crowd-pleasing list of favorites, including guest conductor and Tony nominee Larry Blank's own overture from WHITE CHRISTMAS, "Sleigh Ride," "Russian Dance" from THE NUTCRACKER, holiday fantasies, and a Disney medley.

Utah Symphony's Holiday Pops starring Jodi Benson continues at Abravanel Hall through December 18, 2021. To purchase tickets, and to learn more about upcoming concerts, including a tribute to Rodgers and Hammerstein starring Hugh Panaro, Scarlett Strallen, and William Michals, call the box office at 801-533-6683 or visit https://utahsymphony.org/.

Previously, the Noorda Center has also hosted Bernadette Peters, Audra McDonald, Sierra Boggess, Jason Alexander, and a variety of theatrical and performing arts groups. For upcoming productions and concerts at the center, call the box office at 801-863-7529 or visit https://www.uvu.edu/thenoorda/.

Photo Credit: Jodi Benson