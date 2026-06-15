Review: FROZEN at the SCERA Shell Will Take Your Breath Away

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Disney’s FROZEN at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre invites longing, love, and light in a splendiferous, meaningful community theatre production.

FROZEN (music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee) is an adaptation of Disney’s smash hit animated film. Elsa has gone to great lengths throughout her life to hinder her magical abilities in order to protect her sister, Anna. But she keeps them a secret, pushing away Anna, who craves closeness and care. When disaster strikes, they must find the strength to save both the kingdom and themselves.

Mae Soelberg impressively stepped into the role of Elsa two weeks before opening due to unforeseen circumstances, bringing a fitting balance of vexation and grace to the character, along with the required vocal chops. As for Anna, Rebecca Varney brings an equally fitting balance of rambunctious energy and calm level-headedness to her acting and fine singing.

Jake Nilson has just the right rough lovableness as Kristoff, and Todd LeeMaster has just the right smooth lovableness as Hans. Jackson El Halta is an impeccable Olaf, and Ryker Wood is a delight as Oaken. Skyler Wilcox invites both humor and heart into his nuanced portrayal of Weselton.

Other featured performers include Paul Strickland as Pabbie, Eden Rhodes as Bulda, James Estes as King Agnarr, Ava Magalei as Queen Iduna, Noelle Reynolds as Young Elsa, Josephine Reynolds as Young Anna, and Kapri Turner as Sven.

Director/choreographer Brodie Ripple has collaborated with scenic designer Garrett Roblyer, lighting designer Elizabeth Griffiths, costume designers Deborah Bowman and Kelsey Seaver, and hair/makeup designer Rachael Lundberg to create a production that conveys a sense of mystical wonder and powerful community.

Once the sun has set, act II brings scene upon scene that take your breath away with their meaning, relationship building, and visual splendor. From “I Can’t Lose You” to “Kristoff Lullaby” to “Monster” to “Colder by the Minute,” you just drink in the mesmerizing lighting and compelling staging, including sparing yet impactful use of a turntable.

And you won’t be disappointed by “Let it Go” with its dazzling light effects, snow, illusions and literal pyrotechnics. It’s just what you need on a cool summer evening under the stars.

FROZEN plays through June 20, 2026. For tickets, call the box office at 801-225-ARTS (2787) or visit www.scera.org.

Photo Credit: Photo by Rachael Gibson.

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