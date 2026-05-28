Review: Lauren Alaina Kicked Off the SCERA Shell Season

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Country star Lauren Alaina kicked off the 2026 season at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre in Orem with a Memorial Day concert on Monday, May 25. There is no better summer tradition than for families and friends to gather on the grassy hill at the SCERA Shell for a concert, musical, or outdoor movie.

After special tributes to the armed forces and local firefighters, Alaina took the stage with firecracker vocals on both old and new favorites, belting her number one hits and previewing her upcoming album STAGES. The golden-voiced AMERICAN IDOL runner-up, who received fourth place on DANCING WITH THE STARS, showed well-honed showmanship and comradery with her band.

Alaina let her personality shine through as she interacted with audience members and even got teary eyed in a touching moment of mentorship for the young girls she saw enjoying the show. A highlight of her set list was “Boots on the Ground,” an original song she performed in honor of her late veteran father for Memorial Day.

If you missed out, be sure to attend upcoming concerts at the SCERA Shell, including Rachel Platten, Kings Return, Dancing Under the Stars, Diamond Rio, Simply Queen, and the much-anticipated Utah concert debut of Broadway star Heather Headley, who originated the roles of Nala in THE LION KING and the title character in AIDA. She’ll be performing with the Utah Valley Symphony like her predecessors Laura Osnes, Megan Hilty, Jeremy Jordan, and Aaron Tveit.

The live stage musicals at the Shell this year will be large-scale local productions of FROZEN, MATILDA, and GUYS AND DOLLS. The outdoor movie slate includes A GOOFY MOVIE, TWISTERS, NATIONAL TREASURE, ZOOTOPIA 2, BACK TO THE FUTURE, and WICKED: FOR GOOD.

For tickets to any of the upcoming SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre summer season, call the box office at 801-225-ARTS (2787) or visit www.scera.org.

Photo Credit: SCERA

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