BWW Q&A: Kelly Prendergast on SHREK THE MUSICAL at the Eccles Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shrek the musical runs at the Eccles Theater from December 27th to 29th. We spoke to Kelly Prendergast who plays Fiona about the upcoming production.

Kelly Prendergast (Fiona) Credits: Bottle Shock! (Sam US), San Diego Symphony Christmas Concert (Soloist), Ride the Cyclone (Swing/US), Cabaret (Swing), Eighty-Sixed (Janey/Rachel US) Waitress (Swing/Jenna US).

What drew you to the role of Fiona in Shrek The Musical?

Fiona is so much more than a princess— she is full of heart, strength, and personality. I’m drawn to strong female leads, but getting to play one who’s quirky, unapologetic, and not afraid to burp or fart? It’s a joy to step into her shoes every single day.

Can you share how you relate to your character, Fiona?

Like Fiona, I have a large personality, express my emotions through song, and I also love to be silly and make others laugh!

What is your process for preparing for a role?

When preparing for a role, I start by diving into research, exploring the show, its time period, and past productions. From there, I break down the script line by line, uncovering my character’s intentions, actions, and subtext. The physicality of the character often emerges naturally from that foundation. Of course, much of the magic happens in the moment, playing off the energy and choices of the actors sharing the scene with me.

How has playing Fiona challenged you as an actor?

This is my first full-time lead role, and it has pushed me in every way. It has tested my stamina, focus, and ability to stay present on stage while keeping each performance fresh. It’s the kind of challenge I’ve dreamed of since the start of my career, and if I may say so myself, I think I’ve risen to it pretty well!

What can audiences expect from this production of Shrek The Musical?

They can expect a fresh take on Shrek! This reimagined version brings the heart and storytelling to the forefront, allowing the audience to connect with the magic of the tale in a whole new way. It’s a vibrant, fun, and hilarious show packed with the nostalgia of the movie they know and love!

Why must audiences come and see the show?

We have an incredible cast of performers who bring this beautiful story to life! Audiences of all ages leave the theater with smiles on their faces, swept away by the amazing music and the laugh-out-loud script.

Comments