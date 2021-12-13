Award-Winning Mentalist and Magician Paul Draper to Perform for the Holladay Arts Council

The Holladay Arts Council will present The Magic of Paul Draper on Zoom! on January 21, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free, but advance registration is required.

The Holladay Arts Council was founded to inspire, engage, and unify the community through the arts. Magician and mentalist Paul Draper grew up in Holladay and attended Holladay Elementary, Olympus Junior and High School before earning degrees in musical theater, anthropology, and political rhetoric. He taught at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) before dedicating himself full-time as an entertainer when he began working as the house magician at the Venetian resort in Vegas for seven years.

Draper's internationally acclaimed, award-winning show, Mysteries of the Mind, combines magic, music, and mentalism, taking viewers through the secrets of human nature and a journey through magical wonders. He breaks the laws of physics and defies the rules of reality. He has performed for Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Yale, A&E, Hallmark, The History Channel, J.J. Abrams and Dick Van Dyke. Draper has appeared in many television shows, including Hell's Kitchen, Pawn Stars, House Hunters, HBO Comedy Fest at Caesars Palace, Ghost Adventures, and Houdini: Unlocking the Mystery. Recently, Draper has been seen performing at Disneyland, on Royal Caribbean's Azamara cruise line, and in thousands of corporate shows on Zoom and other video platforms.

For many years, Draper has returned to Holladay to perform his show for free in the place where he discovered his love for magic. Sheryl Gillilan, executive director of the Holladay Arts Council, is excited that Draper continues to return to his hometown to perform. "He's quite a character and showman, and we're excited to have him back where it all started," Gillilan said.

For more information about Paul Draper, visit pauldraper.com. To register for the January 22 show, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqcO-gqzItGN0-BSz9iLlK1TUWc7QmdzdQ