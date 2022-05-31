An Other Theater Company Presents Larry Kramer's THE NORMAL HEART

As the world recovers from a global pandemic, An Other Theater Company brings audiences to a greatly misunderstood and largely ignored epidemic that devastated communities in the 1980's. The relevance of The Normal Heart by Larry Kramer will have a lasting impact on Utah audiences.

It is a semi-autobiographical telling from author Larry Kramer. The Normal Heart is set in New York City in the early 1980's and focuses on the HIV/Aids epidemic that disproportionately affected gay men of the community. It highlights the struggle of a minority group desperately needing activism to save lives and the impact of those in power failing to do so.

Director Kacey Spadafora is excited to bring the script to Utah Valley after a previous false-start. "We originally were scheduled to produce this show in June of 2020, and unfortunately it had to be canceled due to the pandemic," he says. "Being able to bring such a powerful, and important piece of historical queer theater to Utah County is incredibly meaningful to me."

Co-Artistic Director, Taylor Jack Nelson noted about the importance of the production, "The Normal Heart captures an oft-ignored moment in history so clearly. [Larry Kramer] wrote the play specifically to bring attention to what no one was paying attention to... As a gay man, it is a privilege to be part of something like this, to be able to tell people what happened when our institutions still refuse to do so."

The Normal Heart is the first in-person production from AOTC since July 2021, It is being produced in conjunction with Theatre Arts Guild (TAG), a Utah Valley University sponsored club. Performances will be in the Ragan Theater on UVU campus.

Visit anothertheater.org for ticket details coming soon.

The Normal Heart runs Wednesdays through Fridays, June 15th through July 1st 2022, at 7:30pm in the Ragan Theater on Utah Valley University campus.

An Other Theater Company seeks to provide and promote theatrical pieces of art that are unique, fresh, empathetic, and inclusive; to foster and promote creative talent within the community; and to provide a voice to many who are overlooked in the mainstream theatre scene, including stipulations in its season selection process to highlight works by and about women as well as the LGBTQ community.