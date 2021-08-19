AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Opens September 10 at Pioneer Theatre Co.

It's a celebration of Thomas 'Fats' Waller, the stride pianist and composer who became a Harlem legend defining the jazz of the 20s and 30s. Rowdy and fun, Ain't Misbehavin' is a joyous celebration of the return of theatre. Ain't Misbehavin' opens at Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC) September 10, 2021 and runs through September 25, 2021. i??

Performances at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre 300 South 1400 East, Salt Lake City, located in residence, on the University of Utah campus.

Single ticket prices range from $33 - $72 for adults depending on where one sits (Main Floor/Loge or Balcony), and which performances are attended.

New in 2021-2022, the half-price discount for children K-12 has been extended from Mondays and Tuesdays to now include all performances Monday through Thursday. MORE INFO: For tickets visit pioneertheatre.org/tickets.

Patrons can also call 801-581-6961 between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m Monday - Friday, or visit our Box Office Will Call window on west side of building.

www.pioneertheatre.org