2022 New Works Festival coming to OPPA! in July

The On Pitch Performing Arts New Works Festival returns July 8th with never before seen plays. Launched in 2020, as a pivot amid the pandemic, the New Works Festival is now an annual event at OPPA!. Designed to showcase original plays and musicals from local and regional authors, the festival also features up and coming production staff and technical team members. Over 70 submissions were received for this year's event, with four being selected to move forward in the producing process. With two shows included each night, patrons will be treated to a true festival experience, rotating from the Main Stage Theater to our new Creators Stage black box during intermission.

"We are excited to bring this amazing event back to our community for a third year" says Mandie Wood Harris, Director of The Green Grocer. "The New Works festival is a wonderful opportunity where audience members get the chance to see shows that have never been realized on stage before, and as a director, it is a delight to work with actors to create characters that no one has ever met before, and to realize a playwright's vision for the very first time."

PRODUCTION DETAILS

New Works Festival Dates

"Opportunities for Advancement" Playwright: Sean Militscher

July 9, 15, 18, 22, evening of the 23rd. (Main Stage)

"The Way You Made Me" Playwright: Lindsay Partain

July 8, 11, 16, 21, 23 Matinee. (Main Stage)

"The Green Grocer" Playwright: Joni Ravenna

July 9, 15, 18, 22, and evening of the 23rd. (Creator's Stage)

"Party Favors" Playwright Cary Pepper

July 8, 11, 16, 21, 23 Matinee. (Creator's Stage)

Located at the On Pitch Performing Arts: 4587 N Main Street, Layton, UT 84041

General Admission Tickets: $15 per night

Theatre Doors open at 7:00pm with performances beginning at 7:30pm

Tickets available through our website or by calling the Box Office at 385.209.1557

The New Works Festival program allows Playwrights of all ages from across the region to submit never before performed one act plays or musicals. A handful are selected to continue in development, receiving professional guidance and space to springboard their work. This event gives playwrights a venue, and allows us to provide up and coming directors, designers and technical staff, with limited prior experience, an outlet to expand their skill set. Under the guiding hand of our producers who are long-standing theatre professionals, these production new-comers get an amazing opportunity to thrive. This Festival is designed to ensure the future of performing arts by encouraging the continued creation of new material and developing the talents of the next generation of theatre professionals.

Individual Show Synopsis and Playwright Bios:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2183859®id=92&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.onpitchperformingarts.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1new-works-shows.html

For more information and ticketing please see the link below:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2183859®id=92&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.onpitchperformingarts.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

A special thank you to Utah Division of Arts and Museums, Sorenson Legacy Foundation, First Community Bank and the George and Dolores Dore Eccles Foundation for their sponsorships and continued support.

Established in 2016, a 501c(3) nonprofit, On Pitch Performing Arts exists to educate, entertain, and inspire children, adults and audiences with theatrical productions that range from musicals, plays, and new works; On Pitch Performing Arts trains and support the next generation of theatre artists; On Pitch Performing Arts provides arts education programs that promote life-long learning; and they celebrate the power of theatre to bring together our community.