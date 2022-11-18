SAMBA FOGO Comes to RDT's Ring Around The Rose

Repertory Dance Theatre's RING AROUND THE ROSE welcomes the artists from SAMBA FOGO back to the stage on December 10, 2022. These talented musicians and dancers will share the culture and art of Brazil and invite the audience to be part of the carnival!



The interactive performance will include dancing, drumming, and a discussion of Brazilian history, language, and culture. They will also feature real samba drums and feather costumes from Brazil.



Samba Fogo drummers and dancers will introduce several Brazilian rhythms and dances and then invite children up on stage to try for themselves. The whole audience will get to sing Brazilian songs from their seats and play rhythm games along with the performers.



As is the case with all Ring Around the Rose shows, the performance will be "wiggle-friendly" and interactive.



Tickets are available for just $6 or $20 for a family of 4. Patrons can also save 30% by subscribing to RDT's Ring Around the Rose season and getting tickets to at least 6 of the 9 shows.

For more information about this and other of Samba Fogo's performances, please visit sambafogo.com.