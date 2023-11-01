Workshop Production Of THE BOYS AND THE NUNS Set For November Opening

Workshop production of THE BOYS AND THE NUNS set for November opening

By: Nov. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Workshop Production Of THE BOYS AND THE NUNS Set For November Opening

Workshop Production Of THE BOYS AND THE NUNS Set For November Opening

The CSUF Theatre & Dance Department and The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab proudly announce the workshop premiere of The Boys and Nuns at the Arena Theatre on November 3-5, 2023, Directed and Choreographed by Jonny Martinez. 

In the vibrant backdrop of 1986 Chicago's ‘Boystown,' a resilient group of LGBTQ activists, battle-worn from their ceaseless fight to pass the ‘Gay Rights Ordinance' since 1972, takes center stage. As the struggle unfolds, an unexpected alliance forms with a group of courageous Catholic Sisters simultaneously navigating their fight for equal rights within the church. 

Amidst this powerful narrative, we meet Pablo, a gifted musician searching for his place in a world of complexity and change. Inspired by actual events, ‘The Boys and the Nuns' embarks on a profound exploration of identity, belonging, and faith. It weaves these themes into the tapestry of 80s music, ranging from soul-stirring Spanish language power ballads to the hypnotic rhythms of new wave and Chicago's homegrown house music scene. “Watching these students bring The Boys and the Nuns to life has been both joyful and immensely meaningful for the development of this musical,” says book writer Sandra Delgado. “This is a life changing opportunity for this show - being supported by CSUF, LMTL, and Apple is creating an infusion of forward momentum as we find more homes and spaces to develop and present this important musical.”

‘The Boys and the Nuns' is under the direction and choreography of Jonny Martinez, with musical direction by Rod Bagheri, and an exceptional creative team including composer/lyricist Michael McBride, lyricist/librettist Sandra Delgado, and creative consultant Ryan Morales Green, this production promises to be an unforgettable journey. Produced by Josh Grisetti, the CSUF Theatre & Dance Department, and the Latiné Musical Theatre Lab. 

Workshop Cast members include: Logan Cabieles (Pablo), Priscilla Briggs (Sofia), Ashlynn Orosco (Carmen), Billy Hules (Michael), Gia Tate Villa (Daniel/Ella), Aarin “Ronnie” Allen (Lou), Dominic Katout (Brian), Eliane Moenho (Cristina), Hailey Noce (Sister Joan), Rhylee Smith (Sister Ruth), Sheridan Fung (Sister Rosalie), Chason Bytel (Gary/Cardinal/Ensemble.) Ensemble members: Jasmine Jaramillo, Naomi Velandia, Isabella Sawoski, and Sophie Bobadilla.

To purchase tickets, please visit: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

1
GEORGIANA & KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Comes to Capital Stage This Holiday Season Photo
GEORGIANA & KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Comes to Capital Stage This Holiday Season

Welcome back to the Pemberley Estate of Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon’s holiday hit trilogy - CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY!

2
MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS is Coming to Harris Center for the Arts Photo
MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS is Coming to Harris Center for the Arts

HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS presents the best-selling Christmas artist of all time. Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis performs two times on Tuesday, November 28, at 2:00pm and 7:30pm.

3
Review: LES MISERABLES is Revolutionary at Broadway Sacramento Photo
Review: LES MISERABLES is Revolutionary at Broadway Sacramento

As Les Misérables turns thirty-eight this year, it shows no signs of aging. Performances in Sacramento have almost sold out, and it makes one wonder how a show whose content is serious and dark can have such staying power. When it opened in London in 1985, critical reviews were mixed. What it had on its side was public support. Audiences loved the themes of revolution, hope, and redemption; so much so that a Broadway production was launched in 1987. This won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and cemented its status as a legend in theatre.

4
Review: THE GRADUATE is an Affair to Celebrate at Sierra Rep Photo
Review: THE GRADUATE is an Affair to Celebrate at Sierra Rep

A delicious confection of nostalgia and excess awaits you at the historic Fallon House Theatre in Columbia. Sierra Repertory Theatre (SRT) has staged a titillating throwback to a time when societal norms were being questioned and the country was on the precipice of change. The Graduate is perhaps known best as a 1967 film, with Dustin Hoffman as young college graduate Benjamin Braddock, and Anne Bancroft as the original cougar, Mrs. Robinson. You’ll love the stage version even more, as SRT boasts a new and improved version with beautiful costumes, danceable tracks, and much better acting.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why' Video
Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why'
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer Video
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
Archduke in Sacramento Archduke
Capital Stage (10/11-11/12)Tracker PHOTOS
Oklahoma! in Sacramento Oklahoma!
Davis Musical Theatre Company (11/03-11/26)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Sacramento Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (5/03-5/04)
Polka dot chocolate bars in Sacramento Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
B2B Web Development Show in Sacramento B2B Web Development Show
Broadway Musicals (5/08-8/05)
My Fair Lady (Non-Equity) in Sacramento My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (4/16-4/17)
Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock the Musical in Sacramento Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock the Musical
Woodland Opera House (11/17-12/10)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Sacramento Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (4/02-4/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You