Review: INSERTION Has Staying Power at the B Street Theatre

The B Street Theatre has set the gold standard in new comedy development with its world premiere of Insertion by Sarah Groustra. This hilariously bawdy, witty, and satirical homage to the questionable merits of the romance genre was the winner of B Street Theatre’s 2022 New Comedies Festival, and the reasons are clear. Groustra’s clever dialogue imbued with racy physical comedy makes Insertion the summer’s not-to-miss show.

Insertion is every writer’s dream – with a twist. The story follows Maisie Poole, a college student who gets hired as a summer intern at the prestigious Red Key Publishing House. Her mentor is Pulitzer Prize-winning author Gilda Tarrington, whose sole novel, in Harper Lee fashion, has defined her for generations. What Maisie doesn’t know is that Gilda has an entire collection of successful works…in the steamy, sordid world of paperback romance. She wants Maisie to take over her racy empire, but there’s a problem. Maisie doesn’t know anything about sex. Despite help from a sexy Harlequin cliché and a nymphomaniac roommate, Maisie can’t seem to grasp the concept. The deadline for her ghost-writing submission is looming, and her only hope lies in experiencing true romance herself.

Brittni Barger is perfectly cast as Maisie, bright and shy yet warm and talkative as she navigates a world that is totally beyond her reach. Never has there been a time I’ve encouraged someone to throw the “v-word” to the wind, but we are all eagerly anticipating it and relishing the experience. Anthony Person plays her romantic interest and literary nepo baby, Cad Dawson, whose Tinder debacle makes for some of the funniest moments in the show. Person’s sensitivity and patience come through, making you root for him to be the star of his own romance novel. Lord Blitheridge’s boots are a hard act to follow, though, particularly since they are filled by the unparalleled Hunter Hoffman. I can’t think of a better actor to inhabit the spirit of a modern-day Fabio, with perfect deadpan delivery and side-splitting physical comedy. Meher Mistry is Maisie’s roommate, Olivia, who comfortably talks about uncomfortable subjects in a way that would make Dr. Ruth jealous. Rounding out this stellar cast is the catalyst for the drama, local favorite Jamie Jones as Gilda Tarrington. By turns prickly, understanding, impatient, and motherly, Jones reminds us of our favorite aunt who is brutally frank but will comfort you with cookies.

Laden with feminist theory, Insertion alludes to the challenges women still face today. Facing obstacles in academia, holding only ornamental value, and even experiencing continued sexism in publishing are problems that are very real and very contemporary. With Insertion, women can feel empowered in, as Gilda says, “demanding the pleasure we have been denied,” lending legitimacy to an often-overlooked genre. Coupled with a fantastic selection of 80s music, this show has it all – comedy, life lessons, comedy, dancing in your seat, and did I mention comedy? Once I think the B Street Theatre has given me its best, it surprises me again. Like the women in Gilda’s books, Insertion finishes strong.

Insertion plays at the B Street Theatre through August 13. Tickets may be found online at BStreetTheatre.org, at the Box Office at 2700 Capitol Avenue, or by telephone at (916) 443-5300.

Photo credit: Rudy Meyers