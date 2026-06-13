Review: HURRICANE DIANE at Big Idea Theatre
Playing through June 27
Big Idea Theatre is a lot like Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates, in the best way. You never know what you’re going to get. The intention that goes into each season ensures the audience always enjoys a variety of unique and entertaining experiences. Director Leah Daugherty is kicking off summer with Madeleine George’s Hurricane Diane, a darkly comedic nod to environmentalism and sustainability.
The story follows the Greek demi-god, Dionysus, who is back in modern-day Monmouth County, New Jersey, to spread his seeds via permaculture. He’s taken the form of Diane, a strong-willed gardener who delivers double entendres along with steely opinions on wrought-iron benches and manicured lawns. Diane’s potential clients in this play consist of suburban women who appreciate HOA rules. It’s a daunting task to get them to open up their minds and backyards to embrace Diane’s wild nature. In true wine god fashion, Diane convinces most of the ladies that environmental consciousness is the way to go. Will the holdouts prove disastrous for the future of the planet? You’ll be laughing and guessing all the way until the fantastic end.
The cast rises admirably to the challenge of the script's blend of mythology, satire, and transformation. Ashley Rose delivers a magnetic performance as Diane, balancing humor, confidence, and a touch of mystery. Stephanie Hodson plays Carol Fleischer, who’s a tough nut for Diane to crack. Hodson is great as the de facto leader of the cul-de-sac crew: hilariously uptight and stubbornly clinging to perfect appearances. Beth has been recently abandoned by her husband, and Shayra Zeledon perfectly captures the self-doubt that comes with such a betrayal. Lindsay Jones is Pam, a tough-talking, totally believable Jersey girl. She’s a doomsday prepper clinging tight to control, and is so relatable as a woman who fears giving up her grip on her life. Shaquarrius Calloway’s Renee is the most open and intellectual of the group. Calloway naturally bridges the gap between unconventional and mainstream, showcasing an impressive ability to convince us the suburban dream isn’t what it’s made out to be. The women create relatable characters whose anxieties and aspirations feel familiar, even when the story incorporates legend.
Hurricane Diane is a phenomenon. It’s funny, twisted, and thought-provoking, and plays at Big Idea Theatre through June 27. Tickets may be found online at bigideatheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (916) 960-3036.
Photo credit: Alyssa Williams-Pierce
Reader Reviews
|
You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown
Woodland Opera House (6/19-7/04)
|
2026 Night Nation Run - Los Angeles, CA
Fairplex (11/07-11/07)
|
RENT
Davis Musical Theatre Company (6/26-7/19)
|
Don't Touch That Dial!
The Fallon House Theatre in Columbia State Historic Park (6/19-7/19)
|
GRACE & THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT By Jane Kelley, Clifford Lee Johnson, and Greg Alexander
B Street Theatre (9/26-10/18)
|
Great Balls of Fire
The East Sonora Theatre (7/24-8/09)
|
2026 Night Nation Run - Sacramento, CA
CAL EXPO (10/24-10/24)
|
The Thanksgiving Play
The East Sonora Theatre (10/09-11/01)
|
Guns N’ Roses
Rose Bowl Stadium (9/05-9/05)
|
Rent
Davis Musical Theatre Co (6/26-7/19)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW