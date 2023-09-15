Review: FreeFall Stage Captures the Essence of Austen With PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

Austenites can rejoice -- FreeFall Stage, a local community theatre known for its period pieces, has staged a new adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. The 1813 work is a commentary on the trappings of the Victorian social caste wrapped in a beautiful romance novel. It has been adapted to television and stage and has inspired multiple literary spinoffs. It continues to be one of the most popular novels in British literature and its themes of patriarchy, judgment, class, and love are as relevant today as they were 200 years ago.

Director Tana Aivaz Colburn has created a 19th-century haven, replete with the standard English garden and charming sitting room for tea. Technical design by Tom Colburn includes beautiful projections of the countryside interspersed with indications of scene changes that are helpful in following the plot. This Pride and Prejudice contains such a large cast that it is sometimes difficult to follow everyone, but the principals stand out for their talent and engagement. Brennan Villados plays Mr. Bingley, who is a genteel and earnest suitor for the demure Jane Bennet. Jane is portrayed by Catherine Gray, who impressed me with her range since I last saw her in a very different role in Folsom Lake College’s production of Antigone. Jane’s sister, Elizabeth, is her polar opposite. Jane’s gentle demeanor is offset well by Taryn Cagley’s headstrong Elizabeth, who refuses to capitulate to the demands of her mother and society. Her love interest is the unattainable and aloof Mr. Darcy, the standard on which all romance heroes should be based. Darcy is played by Evan Taylor, an impressive newcomer to FreeFall Stage who I will be keeping my eye on. His measured haughtiness is chipped away by Elizabeth’s wit, and I became invested in the success of their union, despite its seeming hastiness. Other noteworthy principals are Lindsay Nevin, who plays the saucy social climber Caroline Bingley, and Coty Soltus, a believably slimy bride-seeking Mr. Collins. Kaila Roach also brings moments of levity to the piece. Her Lydia Bennet is an impulsive wild child whose primary goal is to get married before her older sisters, who seem only too glad to see her go. The ensemble pieces including music and dancing in the ballroom scenes are a nice touch and add to the feel of the period.

Although this production is fairly long at just under three hours, it’s entertaining and familiar. Literature buffs and loyal theatregoers will enjoy the talent of the actors and the beauty of Austen’s words. Colburn has created a soothing and inspiring piece of art that captures the essence of Austen’s spirit. All the senses are taken care of with this production, since I must also mention that, while there, patrons should partake in the delicious offerings made by The Caring Kitchen (www.thecaringkitchen.org).

FreeFall Stage’s Pride and Prejudice runs through September 24 at the Royal Stage inside the Sunrise Mall. More information may be found online at www.freefallstage.com or by calling (916) 207-5606.

Photo credit: Emma Eldridge