Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards

Review: A RAISIN IN THE SUN Closes the Year at Celebration Arts

Come See What Celebration Arts Has to Offer in 2024

By: Dec. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Christopher Michael of CINDERELLA At Sierra Rep Shares His Thoughts on the West Photo 1 Interview: Christopher Michael of CINDERELLA At Sierra Rep Shares His Thoughts on the West Coast, WICKED, and the Wonderful World of Sonora
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Sacramento Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Sacramento Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 3 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Sacramento Awards; LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL, THE GHOST OF WOODLAND Photo 4 2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Sacramento Awards; LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL, THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE, Legacy Stage & More Lead!

Review: A RAISIN IN THE SUN Closes the Year at Celebration Arts

When Lorraine Hansberry’s play, A Raisin in the Sun, debuted at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in 1959, she became the first African American woman to have a play performed on Broadway. Its themes of discrimination and resiliency continue to be as relevant now as they were when it was written, and it is still being taught in schools as an eye-opening account of the African American experience. Celebration Arts recently concluded its talent-filled adaptation of this classic with sold-out performances to close out their 2023 Season of “Overcoming.”

A Raisin in the Sun is a detailed examination of family dynamics. Faulty at the best of times, these relationships are further strained under the pressures of poverty, racism, and jealousy all percolating in cramped quarters. Mama (Tammie Denyse) is the family matriarch, trying her best to undo decades of generational trauma while keeping her family together in a changing society. Tammie Denyse brings years of experience as a veteran of the show and bears well the heavy responsibility of shouldering the family’s burdens. Also trying to fight her way out of the ghetto is Mama’s daughter, Beneatha (Jasmine Washington). Washington plays the powerful black sister role with sass, intelligence, and grit. It’s almost disappointing when she forgives her brother, Walter (Donald Lacy), for his irresponsible transgressions that come very close to cementing the family’s complete financial ruin. We cheer for her to continue chasing her dreams right out of the dark and tiny tenement in Chicago into the bright, shiny world of academia and success, despite Walter’s best efforts to derail her. Lacy does a believable job as Walter: passionate and stuck in a dead-end job serving whites, making him bitter towards everyone and causing a rift with his family. Sené Goss is his ever-suffering wife, Ruth. Like the biblical Ruth, Goss possesses a preternatural calm, eventually drawing upon her character’s deep faith, loyalty, and determination to lead her family to a better life. Goss’ expert navigation of such a complex figure weaves the family together, tighter and better than ever.

While I wasn’t aware that Celebration Arts has been serving the Sacramento community for thirty-seven years, I am excited to have finally been introduced to their offerings. Housed in the space previously occupied by the B Street Theatre, Celebration Arts is looking ahead to 2024 and their upcoming season of “Black Girl Magic,” featuring black women playwrights and directors. Tickets go on sale January 1st for their next show, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf. For more information, visit CelebrationArts.net.

Photo credit: Jonathan Martinez

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

1
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Sacramento Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Sacramento Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Harris Center For The Arts Presents JOHNNY CASH: THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE and STEP Photo
Harris Center For The Arts Presents JOHNNY CASH: THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE and STEP AFRIKA!

Experience the official concert of Johnny Cash and the electrifying performance of Step Afrika! at the Harris Center for the Arts. Don't miss these exciting events on January 18-19 and January 21.

3
Celebration Arts Unveils 2024 Season Featuring TOPDOG / UNDERDOG & More Photo
Celebration Arts Unveils 2024 Season Featuring TOPDOG / UNDERDOG & More

Celebration Arts announces its 38th Season, Black Girl Magic, featuring iconic and original plays written and directed by Black women. The season includes 'ZORA & LANGSTON,' 'TOPDOG / UNDERDOG,' and 'MUD, RIVER, STONE.' Season passes available now.

4
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Sacramento Awards; LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL, THE GHOST OF WOODLAND Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Sacramento Awards; LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL, THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE, Legacy Stage & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

From This Author - Courtney Symes

Courtney Symes is a long-time theatre aficionado who has been writing for BroadwayWorld since 2017. She has been active in theatre and youth organizations in her community. After trying law schoo... Courtney Symes">(read more about this author)

Interview: Christopher Michael of CINDERELLA At Sierra Rep Shares His Thoughts on the West Coast, WICKED, and the Wonderful World of SonoraInterview: Christopher Michael of CINDERELLA At Sierra Rep Shares His Thoughts on the West Coast, WICKED, and the Wonderful World of Sonora
Review: Experience the Magic of Christmas with GEORGIANA AND KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Capital StageReview: Experience the Magic of Christmas with GEORGIANA AND KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Capital Stage
Review: Warm Up With SNOW FEVER: A KARAOKE CHRISTMAS at B Street TheatreReview: Warm Up With SNOW FEVER: A KARAOKE CHRISTMAS at B Street Theatre
Review: See the Explosive AFTER THE BLAST at Big Idea TheatreReview: See the Explosive AFTER THE BLAST at Big Idea Theatre

Videos

The Broadway Shows of 2023 Video
The Broadway Shows of 2023
Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt Video
Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt
Watch a Montage of PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway Video
Watch a Montage of PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Sacramento Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (5/03-5/04)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Sacramento The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Harris Center (5/09-5/12)
Seussical, The Musical in Sacramento Seussical, The Musical
Davis Musical Theatre Company (1/05-1/28)
Polka dot chocolate bars in Sacramento Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
My Fair Lady (Non-Equity) in Sacramento My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (4/16-4/17)
NYE-Seussical, The Musical in Sacramento NYE-Seussical, The Musical
Davis Musical Theatre Company (12/31-12/31)
Safe At Home, The Jackie Robinson Story in Sacramento Safe At Home, The Jackie Robinson Story
Valkyrie Theatre Company (2/03-2/18)
The Play That Goes Wrong in Sacramento The Play That Goes Wrong
Woodland Opera House (1/19-2/04)
Safe At Home, The Jackie Robinson Story in Sacramento Safe At Home, The Jackie Robinson Story
Valkyrie Theatre Company (2/03-2/18)
Cabaret in Sacramento Cabaret
Stockton Civic Theatre (4/11-5/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You