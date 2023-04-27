Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the Cast of Rise Up Theatre Company's AVENUE Q

Performances run May 5-27  at The MACC.

Apr. 27, 2023  

All new photos have been released from the Rise Up Theatre Company production of Avenue Q!

The laugh-out-loud musical tells the timeless story of a recent college grad named Princeton, who moves into a shabby New York apartment all the way out on Avenue Q. He soon discovers that, although the residents seem nice, it's clear that this is not your ordinary neighborhood. Together, Princeton and his new-found friends struggle to find jobs, dates and their ever-elusive purpose in life.

The creative team for Avenue Q includes Courtney Conklin (Director), Jacob Fennell (Music/Vocal Director), and Karen Van Tassel (Choreographer).

The Cast for Avenue Q: Peter Demarzio as "Princeton", Christina Martinez as "Kate Monster", Adam Chwalik as "Nicky", Scott Schwerdtfeger as "Rod", Danile Zink as "Trekkie Monster", Morgan Bartoe as "Lucy, Bad Idea Bear, Box", Graciella Hamilton as "Gary Coleman", Domenica "Mimma" Campanella as "Christmas Eve", Hugo Figueroa as "Brian", Omar E. Huerta as "Trekkie Double, Mrs. Thistletwat, Box, Bad Idea Bear, New Guy", and Nate Mercier as "Ricky, Box, Nicky Double".

Performances run May 5-27 at The MACC, 10191 Mills Station Rd, Racho Cordova Ca, 95670.

Under 18 requires an adult accompaniment.

Photos: First Look at the Cast of Rise Up Theatre Company's AVENUE Q

Photos: First Look at the Cast of Rise Up Theatre Company's AVENUE Q

Photos: First Look at the Cast of Rise Up Theatre Company's AVENUE Q

Photos: First Look at the Cast of Rise Up Theatre Company's AVENUE Q

Photos: First Look at the Cast of Rise Up Theatre Company's AVENUE Q

Photos: First Look at the Cast of Rise Up Theatre Company's AVENUE Q

Photos: First Look at the Cast of Rise Up Theatre Company's AVENUE Q

Photos: First Look at the Cast of Rise Up Theatre Company's AVENUE Q

Photos: First Look at the Cast of Rise Up Theatre Company's AVENUE Q

Photos: First Look at the Cast of Rise Up Theatre Company's AVENUE Q

Photos: First Look at the Cast of Rise Up Theatre Company's AVENUE Q




Review: Social Justice Triumphs in ANTIGONE at The Harris Center Photo
Review: Social Justice Triumphs in ANTIGONE at The Harris Center
Murder, greed, incest, tyranny…and you don’t have to go to Washington, D.C. to get it. Folsom Lake College’s production of Antigone checks all those boxes and more. Sophocles’ tragedy is as relevant today as it was in 411 BC, thanks to enduring themes that have been adapted for a modern audience.
Review: WINNIE-THE-POOH Captures Our Hearts at the B Street Theatre Photo
Review: WINNIE-THE-POOH Captures Our Hearts at the B Street Theatre
What did our critic think of WINNIE-THE-POOH at B Street Theatre?
Craig Dunlap Will be Featured at Placer Reps April LAB Photo
Craig Dunlap Will be Featured at Placer Rep's April LAB
Guest Host Funny Robert, Comedian, is joined by headliner James Caldie, composer and former Broadway performer, and features Singer/Songwriter/Musician Craig Dunlap and other creative presenters at the April 23 Collaboration LAB being held in its new venue, the event room at Cool River Pizza & Taphouse. 
Harris Center For The Arts Presents NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE! CORAL KINGDOMS AND EMPIRES O Photo
Harris Center For The Arts Presents NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE! CORAL KINGDOMS AND EMPIRES OF ICE
Harris Center For The Arts will present the final National Geographic Live! event of its 2022-2023 season: David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes – Coral Kingdoms and Empires of Ice on Thursday, May 11, at 7:30 pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at the Cast of Rise Up Theatre Company's AVENUE QPhotos: First Look at the Cast of Rise Up Theatre Company's AVENUE Q
April 27, 2023

All new photos have been released from the Rise Up Theatre Company production of Avenue Q! Check out photos of the cast here.
Craig Dunlap Will be Featured at Placer Rep's April LABCraig Dunlap Will be Featured at Placer Rep's April LAB
April 18, 2023

Guest Host Funny Robert, Comedian, is joined by headliner James Caldie, composer and former Broadway performer, and features Singer/Songwriter/Musician Craig Dunlap and other creative presenters at the April 23 Collaboration LAB being held in its new venue, the event room at Cool River Pizza & Taphouse. 
Harris Center For The Arts Presents NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE! CORAL KINGDOMS AND EMPIRES OF ICEHarris Center For The Arts Presents NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE! CORAL KINGDOMS AND EMPIRES OF ICE
April 14, 2023

Harris Center For The Arts will present the final National Geographic Live! event of its 2022-2023 season: David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes – Coral Kingdoms and Empires of Ice on Thursday, May 11, at 7:30 pm.
Catalina Museum For Art & History Presents The 36th Avalon Silent Film ShowcaseCatalina Museum For Art & History Presents The 36th Avalon Silent Film Showcase
April 14, 2023

The 36th annual Avalon Silent Film Showcase presented by Catalina Museum for Art & History is recognized as one of the world’s longest running annual celebrations of Silent Film.
4000 MILES Plays One Night Only at Miners Foundry Next Week4000 MILES Plays One Night Only at Miners Foundry Next Week
April 12, 2023

Sierra Stages will present 4000 Miles as the next installation of their long-running Theater by the Book series. Written by award-winning playwright Amy Herzog, the show runs one night only on April 19 at Miners Foundry.
share