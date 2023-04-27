Photos: First Look at the Cast of Rise Up Theatre Company's AVENUE Q

All new photos have been released from the Rise Up Theatre Company production of Avenue Q!

The laugh-out-loud musical tells the timeless story of a recent college grad named Princeton, who moves into a shabby New York apartment all the way out on Avenue Q. He soon discovers that, although the residents seem nice, it's clear that this is not your ordinary neighborhood. Together, Princeton and his new-found friends struggle to find jobs, dates and their ever-elusive purpose in life.

The creative team for Avenue Q includes Courtney Conklin (Director), Jacob Fennell (Music/Vocal Director), and Karen Van Tassel (Choreographer).

The Cast for Avenue Q: Peter Demarzio as "Princeton", Christina Martinez as "Kate Monster", Adam Chwalik as "Nicky", Scott Schwerdtfeger as "Rod", Danile Zink as "Trekkie Monster", Morgan Bartoe as "Lucy, Bad Idea Bear, Box", Graciella Hamilton as "Gary Coleman", Domenica "Mimma" Campanella as "Christmas Eve", Hugo Figueroa as "Brian", Omar E. Huerta as "Trekkie Double, Mrs. Thistletwat, Box, Bad Idea Bear, New Guy", and Nate Mercier as "Ricky, Box, Nicky Double".

Performances run May 5-27 at The MACC, 10191 Mills Station Rd, Racho Cordova Ca, 95670.

Under 18 requires an adult accompaniment.