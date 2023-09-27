FREUD ON COCAINE Adds Performances at Whitefire Theatre

Performances continue through November 4.
POPULAR
Freud on Cocaine, the outrageous new comedy based on the documented letters, notes, dreams and recollections of Sigmund Freud that attest to his decade-long use of cocaine in his practice and personal life, has added two Friday night performances to its regular Saturday night line-up to accommodate ticket demand. Jonathan Slavin (Santa Clarita Diet, Dr. Ken, Better Off Ted) stars in the title role.
WHO:
• Written and Directed by Howard Skora
• Starring Jonathan Slavin
• Also Featuring Barry Brisco, Aaron LaPlante, Mitch Rosander, Sara Maraffino, Sigute Miller, Amy Smallman-Winston
• Presented by the Whitefire Theatre, Bryan Rasmussen, producing artistic director
WHEN:
Continues through Nov. 4:
• Saturdays at 8 p.m.: Sept. 30 (sold out); Oct. 7; Oct. 14; Oct. 28; Nov. 4 (dark Oct. 21)
• Added performances: Fridays at 8 p.m.: Oct. 6 and Nov. 3
Videos
|Something Rotten!
Davis Musical Theatre Company (9/08-10/01)
|The Addams Family A New Musical
Woodland Opera House (10/06-10/29)
|Take Me Out
Wilkerson Theater (9/08-9/30)
|Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
|Dog Sees God
Wm J. Geery Theater (9/29-9/30)
|THURGOOD
Celebration Arts (9/29-10/29)PHOTOS
|Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (4/02-4/03)
|Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (5/03-5/04)
|A Funny Thing Happened on the way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York City
Big Idea Theatre (9/15-10/07)PHOTOS VIDEOS
|B2B Web Development Show
Broadway Musicals (5/08-8/05)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You