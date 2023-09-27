FREUD ON COCAINE Adds Performances at Whitefire Theatre

Performances continue through November 4.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

Freud on Cocaine, the outrageous new comedy based on the documented letters, notes, dreams and recollections of Sigmund Freud that attest to his decade-long use of cocaine in his practice and personal life, has added two Friday night performances to its regular Saturday night line-up to accommodate ticket demand. Jonathan Slavin (Santa Clarita Diet, Dr. Ken, Better Off Ted) stars in the title role.

WHO:
• Written and Directed by Howard Skora
• Starring Jonathan Slavin
• Also Featuring Barry Brisco, Aaron LaPlante, Mitch Rosander, Sara Maraffino, Sigute Miller, Amy Smallman-Winston
• Presented by the Whitefire Theatre, Bryan Rasmussen, producing artistic director

WHEN:
Continues through Nov. 4:
• Saturdays at 8 p.m.: Sept. 30 (sold out); Oct. 7; Oct. 14; Oct. 28; Nov. 4 (dark Oct. 21)
• Added performances: Fridays at 8 p.m.: Oct. 6 and Nov. 3
 




