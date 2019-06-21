Teodor Currentzis Steps Down As Artistic Director Of Perm Opera, Continues To Head The International Diaghilev Festival

As of September 2019 Teodor Currentzis will focus on leading his orchestra and chorus, musicAeterna, to new heights. Following eight magnificent years in residence at Perm Opera, the ensemble will become an independent entity with its own international concert season, artistic laboratories, educational programmes and experimental projects. In this new format musicAeterna will develop concerts series in St Petersburg and Moscow, also giving regular concerts in cities of the Russian regions. The ensemble will continue to promote the 'contemporary listener' laboratory concept developed by Teodor Currentzis in Perm with the aim of facilitating and deepening audience access to music and new forms of theatre. MusicAeterna continues its worldwide touring activity and will represent today's Russia in Berlin, Vienna, Paris, Hamburg, Baden-Baden, London, New York, Tokyo. This exciting new chapter in the life of musicAeterna has been made possible thanks to the support of VTB Bank, Sberbank and of the Alma Mater Foundation.

Teodor Currentzis will remain artistic director of the International Diaghilev Festival which will take place annually in Perm, as previously. In addition, as of 2021 the Diaghilev Festival will extend to the Théâtre du Châtelet, thereby linking Perm, where the great impresario spent his childhood, with Paris, where he launched his renowned Saisons Russes, and thereby ensuring the continued influence of contemporary Russian culture on the world of art.

A letter from Teodor Currentzis to the artists, staff and audience of Perm Opera will shortly by published on the opera house's internet site.





