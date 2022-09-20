Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 20, 2022  

World Premiere Of NOW COMES THE FUN PART Closes Penguin's 2022 Season

Penguin Rep Theatre concludes its 2022 season - the nonprofit professional theatre's 43rd since its founding in 1979 -- with the world premiere of NOW COMES THE FUN PART, a musical revue with lyrics by Mark Waldrop, music by Jeffrey Lodin, and book by James Hindman and Lynne Halliday, beginning Friday, September 30 and running through Sunday, October 23 in Stony Point, New York.

Turning 50 may be tricky but ... now comes the fun part! "Uplifting, laugh-out-loud funny, and surprisingly touching," says Mr. Brancato, "NOW COMES THE FUN PART celebrates in songs and scenes what happens after one reaches the milestone marked by the arrival of an AARP card in the mail."

The show is directed by Mark Waldrop whose credits include Bette Midler's DIVINE MISS MILLENIUM TOUR; Bea Arthur, JUST BETWEEN FRIENDS, which received a 2002 Tony Award nomination; and the Drama Desk Award-winning Howard Crabtree'S WHEN PIGS FLY. He is also a prize-winning lyricist and writes the Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular.

The cast of NOW COMES THE FUN PART features Michael Di Liberto, Georgia Kate Haege, Mark Bradley Miller, and Debra Walton.

Performances of NOW COMES THE FUN PART are scheduled Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays (2 shows) at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

There is a specially discounted matinee scheduled at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 30. A post-performance discussion will follow the performance on Friday, October 7.

Before the 4 p.m. show on Saturday, October 8, there will be a complimentary tasting catered by Pasta Cucina Restaurant of Stony Point.

Tickets are priced at $39 (including facility fee and service charge). For tickets purchased online by September 30, there is an early ordering discount available. Discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more and for young people (30 and under). 

Performances take place at Penguin's intimate, 108-seat theatre, located at 7 Crickettown Road. "The converted barn, circa 1880, has never been more inviting" (The New York Times). Says Executive Director Andrew M. Horn, "it's theatre so close you can feel it, with comfy upholstered seats and no seat more than 30 feet from the stage." The theatre is air conditioned, handicapped accessible, equipped with assistive listening devices, and has plenty of free parking.

During its closure due to COVID-19, Penguin made physical modifications to its venue to make the theatergoing experience safer and more comfortable. Air filtration was upgraded, air circulation modified to ensure increased exchange of inside and outside air, and high-intensity UVC light installed inside the ductwork to remove airborne and surface contaminants.

To order tickets or for further information, visit Penguin Rep's website at www.penguinrep.org or call 845-786-2873.


