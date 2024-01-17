Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Rockland / Westchester!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ryan Kasprzak - GENE & GILDA - Penguin Rep Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alison Hublard Hershman - RED - The Schoolhouse Theater
Best Direction Of A Musical
Jason Summers - SEUSSICAL - Pail & Shovel
Best Direction Of A Play
Owen Thompson - RED - The Schoolhouse Theater
Best Ensemble
SEUSSICAL - Westchester Sandbox Theater
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dennis Parichy - RED - The Schoolhouse Theater
Best Musical
SEUSSICAL - Westchester Sandbox Theater
Best New Play Or Musical
POPCORN FALLS - Penguin Rep Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Steve DiNardo - SEUSSICAL - Pail & Shovel
Best Performer In A Play
Patrick Lawlor - RED - The Schoolhouse Theater
Best Play
RED - The Schoolhouse Theater
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rob Dutiel - RED - The Schoolhouse Theater
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Owen Thompson - RED - The Schoolhouse Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Kelly McAndrew - LATER LIFE - Katonah Classic Stage
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
David Beck - RED - The Schoolhouse Theater
Favorite Local Theatre
The Schoolhouse Theater
