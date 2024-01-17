Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan Kasprzak - GENE & GILDA - Penguin Rep Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alison Hublard Hershman - RED - The Schoolhouse Theater

Best Direction Of A Musical

Jason Summers - SEUSSICAL - Pail & Shovel

Best Direction Of A Play

Owen Thompson - RED - The Schoolhouse Theater

Best Ensemble

SEUSSICAL - Westchester Sandbox Theater

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dennis Parichy - RED - The Schoolhouse Theater

Best Musical

SEUSSICAL - Westchester Sandbox Theater

Best New Play Or Musical

POPCORN FALLS - Penguin Rep Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Steve DiNardo - SEUSSICAL - Pail & Shovel

Best Performer In A Play

Patrick Lawlor - RED - The Schoolhouse Theater

Best Play

RED - The Schoolhouse Theater

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rob Dutiel - RED - The Schoolhouse Theater

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Owen Thompson - RED - The Schoolhouse Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Kelly McAndrew - LATER LIFE - Katonah Classic Stage

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

David Beck - RED - The Schoolhouse Theater

Favorite Local Theatre

The Schoolhouse Theater