Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ryan KasprzakGENE & GILDA - Penguin Rep Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alison Hublard Hershman - RED - The Schoolhouse Theater

Best Direction Of A Musical
Jason SummersSEUSSICAL - Pail & Shovel

Best Direction Of A Play
Owen Thompson - RED - The Schoolhouse Theater

Best Ensemble
SEUSSICAL - Westchester Sandbox Theater

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dennis ParichyRED - The Schoolhouse Theater

Best Musical
SEUSSICAL - Westchester Sandbox Theater

Best New Play Or Musical
POPCORN FALLS - Penguin Rep Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Steve DiNardoSEUSSICAL - Pail & Shovel

Best Performer In A Play
Patrick Lawlor - RED - The Schoolhouse Theater

Best Play
RED - The Schoolhouse Theater

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rob Dutiel - RED - The Schoolhouse Theater

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Owen Thompson - RED - The Schoolhouse Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Kelly McAndrewLATER LIFE - Katonah Classic Stage

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
David BeckRED - The Schoolhouse Theater

Favorite Local Theatre
The Schoolhouse Theater

 


