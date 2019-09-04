White Plains Performing Arts Center Announces Fall 2019 Schedule Featuring NEWSIES, AIDA, and More!

The White Plains Performing Arts Center (WPPAC) is proud to announce an exciting Fall Season. All performances are at the White Plains theatre, located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains, New York.

The 2019 Fall Season performance schedule is as follows:

Emmet Cohen Quartet featuring George Coleman and Jimmy Cobb

Saturday, September 14 @ 8pm

White Plains Jazz Fest presents, in association with the White Plains Performing Arts Center, Emmet Cohen featuring George Coleman and Jimmy Cobb. Recognized as a prodigy who began playing at age three, multifaceted American jazz pianist and composer Emmet Cohen has emerged as one of his generation's most pivotal figures in music. Downbeat observed that his "nimble touch, measured stride and warm harmonic vocabulary indicate he's above any convoluted technical showmanship. Instead, the dalliances with rapid-fire notes and recurring chord bundles seem a product of youthful enthusiasm and in-progress maturation."

Tickets start at $29

Sinatra: The 1962 'World Tour'

starring Frankie Sands with comedian Chris Monty

Sunday, September 22 @ 4pm

Recent inductee into the World Famous Friars Club, Frankie Sands, is one of the top Frank Sinatra Tribute Artists in the country and will re-create Mr. Sinatra's 1962 World Tour using a 6 piece band consisting of the same 6 instruments in the original band AND the original arrangements.

This is a rare opportunity to hear some of Sinatra's best work, performed with a small, intimate, jazz band, the voice on full display, expertly re-created by Frankie Sands.

Tickets are $40 & $35

Lucie Arnaz "I Got the Job!": Songs from My Musical Past

Friday, September 27 @ 8pm

Beloved daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Lucie Arnaz relives her musical theatre past which includes the Broadway productions of They're Playing Our Song, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Pippin.

Tickets start at $37

*WPPAC Mainstage Production

Music by Elton John

Lyrics by Tim Rice

Book by Linda Woolverton and Robert Falls & David Henry Hwang

Originally Directed on Broadway by Robert Falls

Originally Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions

October 11-27, 2019

Winner of four Tony Awards, AIDA is an epic tale of love, loyalty and betrayal, with an exhilarating Tony and Grammy Award winning score by Elton John & Tim Rice. An enslaved Nubian princess, Aida, finds her heart entangled with Radames, an Egyptian soldier who is betrothed to the Pharaoh's daughter, Amneris. As their forbidden love blossoms, Aida is forced to weigh her heart against the responsibility that she faces as the leader of her people. Aida and Radames' love for one another becomes a shining example of true devotion that ultimately transcends the vast cultural differences between their warring nations, heralding a time of unprecedented peace and prosperity.

Performances are: Friday, October 11 8pm; Saturday, October 12 8pm; Sunday, October 13 2pm; Thursday, October 17 2pm; Friday, October 18 8pm; Saturday, October 19 8pm; Sunday, October 20 2pm; Wednesday, October 23 2pm; Friday, October 25 8pm; Saturday, October 26 8pm; Sunday, October 27 2pm

Tickets start at $37. Student and Group Rates are available by contacting the box office.

An Evening with Lainie Kazan

Saturday, November 9 @ 8pm

WPPAC Anniversary Concert

Oscar-nominated songstress will be using songs to talk about her life, her loves, her Broadway shows (Funny Girl), TV series (The Nanny, Desperate Housewives and King of Queens), and movies (MY FAVORITE YEAR, BEACHES and MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 1 & 2), plus her years of running the Playboy Club nightclubs across the country.

Tickets start at $45. The $80 premium ticket includes a post-concert Meet & Greet with Ms. Kazan.

*WPPAC Mainstage Production

Disney's NEWSIES

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Jack Feldman

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Based on the Disney Film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White

Originally Produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions

December 20, 2019 - January 12, 2020

Based on the 1992 movie and inspired by the true story of the 1899 Newsboys Strike, Newsies is a joyful and entertaining musical capturing the strength that young people have when they join together and stand up against injustice. With a funny, poignant book by Harvey Fierstein and stunning music by Alan Menken & Jack Feldman, Newsies is a classic with the power to inspire and perfect for the whole family.

Tickets start at $37. Student and Group Rates are available by contacting the box office.

Performances are: Friday, December 20 7pm; Saturday, December 21 7pm; Sunday, December 22 2pm; Friday, December 27 2pm & 7pm; Saturday, December 28 2pm & 7pm; Sunday, December 29 2pm; Friday, January 3 7pm; Saturday, January 4 2pm & 7pm; Sunday, January 5 2pm; Wednesday, January 8 2pm; Friday, January 10 7pm; Saturday, January 11 7pm; Sunday, January 12 2pm





