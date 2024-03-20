Westchester Collaborative Theater to Present Reading of GLADYS DAY in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On the weekend of Friday, April 5 through Sunday, April 7, Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT)’s Play in the Box will debut a reading of Gladys Day, a full-length play written by WCT members Misha T. Sinclair and Jessica W. Bonds and directed by Sinclair. Sinclair is the author of WCT’s much-lauded December 2023 production, Eden’s Echo, and The Execution of Helen Fowler that recently completed a sellout run at Bethany Arts Community in Ossining. Sinclair also directed WCT’s Play in the Box, Something to Remember Him By, by Sarah Bracey White last year. Bonds, who studied with the Howard Meyer Acting Program, performed the role of Birdie in The Execution of Helen Fowler and wrote and performed in several pieces at Axial Theatre and WCT.

John Pielmeier, prolific playwright and actor best known for his multiple award-winning play Agnes of God seen on Broadway and later made into an Oscar-nominated film starring Jane Fonda and Anne Bancroft, said of Gladys Day, “This piece is fabulous!”

Gladys Day stars Bonds in the compelling story of a woman living in the South Side of Chicago who is overwhelmed by a crumbling marriage and financial worries and finds solace and strength through her spoken word writing and performances. Old relationships are severed and new ties formed in Gladys’ journey to self-discovery. Gladys Day also features actors Adam Black, Michael Candelaria, Nick Nazario, Chasity Perez and Zarrette J. Rogers.

“We are proud to launch Gladys Day, knowing that it has all the signs of a stellar piece with a far-ranging future. Play in the Box productions offer WCT’s emerging playwrights an opportunity to put plays in development and gauge audience reactions to further these works in progress. It’s part of our ongoing, now 14-year-old, commitment to advancing new work for the stage,” says WCT Executive Artistic Director Alan Lutwin.

Gladys Day will run on Friday, April 5 at 7:30pm, Saturday, April 6 at 2pm & 7:30pm and Sunday April 7 at 3pm. There will be a talkback with the production team following the Saturday matinee performance.