Westchester Collaborative Theater Presents Hudson Valley New Voices Festival

From May 20 through June 20 Westchester Collaborative Theater is presenting its inaugural Hudson Valley New Voices Festival, a trio of programs showcasing new works by new voices - young people, seniors, and persons of color.

HVNV continues June 4-6 with Vintage Voices, featuring dramatic works by seniors. The festival concludes June 18 - 20 with Voices of Color, original plays by POC artists. WCT Executive Director Alan Lutwin and Nathan Flower are co-producers. Flower is directing Gen Z Outloud; WCT actor/instructor Christine Fonsale Rogerson is producing Vintage Voices; WCT writer Misha Templar Sinclair and WCT Co-Administrator Melissa Nocera are co-producing Voices of Color. Voices of Color is dedicated to the memory of WCT writer/director/actor Joe Albert Lima who died last year. Each series of readings will feature actors of all ages from WCT's company of actors as well as actors across the Hudson Valley Region.

Vintage Voices will feature stories from the lives of senior participants, which they have developed into dramatic works. Fonsale Rogerson's organization, Living Stories, offers programming based on the nationally recognized therapeutic arts program, Life Stories TM. "I am thrilled to take part in the Hudson Valley New Voices Festival with Vintage Voices", says Fonsale Rogerson. "The opportunity to work with seniors in telling stories from their lives is one I have looked forward to for years. The older generation has such a wealth of experience to draw from and much to share with all of us. The individuals participating in Vintage Voices are truly remarkable."

Vintage Voices will be broadcast Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5 at 8 pm and on Sunday, June 6 at 3 pm.

Voices of Color will feature works from several established Hudson Valley Playwrights of Color in addition to plays by emerging writers. "We are grateful to have the opportunity to present the work of writers with a range of backgrounds and experiences" says co-producer Nocera. "WCT is committed to welcoming theater artists from the BIPOC community to be part of our play development process. Diversity is key to the future of theater, and it is essential that we offer a home for writers of color to make work that is important to them. These plays are funny and touching, some realistic, some absurd. We are hopeful that this inaugural festival will become a must-submit and must-see event for theater makers and audiences throughout the Hudson Valley."

Co-producer Sinclair says, "I am beyond thrilled to be a participant in presenting some of the new works from diverse voices at the Westchester Collaborative Theater."

Voices of Color will be broadcast Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19 at 8 pm and on Sunday, June 20 at 3 pm.

Tickets are $15 please visit https://wctvintagevoices.eventbrite.com

https://wctvoicesofcolor.eventbrite.com