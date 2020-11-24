WPPAC Presents SANTA'S HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA and SANTA CLAUS LIVE VIA ZOOM

SANTA'S HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA is a special celebration of pre-recorded songs, stories and traditions observed during the Winter Season. You'll hear some of your favorite holiday tunes (including a 7-minute version of The Nutcracker) and make some new friends from North Pole. Mrs. Claus will conclude our collection of performances with her lovely reading of "Twas The Night Before Christmas" and gear up for our star of the show: Santa Claus LIVE via ZOOM! Each screen will be permitted 2 minutes alone with Santa to get a screenshot for their Holiday memento...one not to be forgotten!

Featuring performances by professional singers and dancers with greetings from Special Guests, this is a celebration you won't want to miss!

All you need is a high speed internet connection suitable for streaming and a ZOOM account to watch from the comfort of your own home.

Presented in partnership with Eternal Artists, tickets are available for this Virtual Holiday Event on Friday, December 11 at 6:30 pm | Saturday, December 12 at 10:00 am and Sunday, December 13 at 10:00 am. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.wppac.com.

