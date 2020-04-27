VIDEO: Nazareth College Musical Theatre Students Present 'Freak Flag' From SHREK THE MUSICAL

This week, students from Nazareth Collge in Rochester, NY posted a video of them performing "Freak Flag" from Shrek the Musical during quarantine. Though Nazareth College suspended operations this March due to rising concerns over the pandemic, 27 musical theatre students and their amazing teacher worked from the isolation of their own homes to present a Final Project for their Music Theory class.

The students of Sarah Wilhelm's Music Theory class did "Freak Flag" from Shrek the Musical as a way to close out the year on a positive note and come together as an ensemble and give people joy in such an unprecedented time. And their video has already begun to do what they hoped to achieve.

Under the musical direction of Accompanist Sarah Wilhelm and Drummer Jesse-Ray Leich. The students, Andrew Bornheimer, Nicholas Brown, Sarah Brundage, Alex Cooke, Hannah Decker, Noah Detar, Molly Enstice, Krista Farrell, Ireland Fernandez-Cosgrove, Caroline Gerety, Catherine Gregory, Olivia Heskett, Tyler Kelly, Michael King, Nate Lecceardone, Piper Orr, Connor Pofahl, Weston Pytel, Jaylin Rae, Harrison Sakai, Angela Sanchez, Adam Shank, Molly Stout, Kallie Tarkleson, Darren Valdera, Amara Wilson, and Abigail Young.

Under the program direction of Corinne Aquilina, these students hope to continue using their training and abilities to provide people with uplifting entertainment during these trying times.

Check out the video below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You