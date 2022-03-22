Town Of Cortlandt Declares Blues Musician Guy Davis An American Folk Hero

Grammy-nominated blues artist Guy Davis has been declared an American Folk Hero by the Town of Cortlandt, New York. City officials and artist advocate Gabe Kis will gather at the Paramount Theater in Peekskill on Saturday, March 26 to deliver the declaration to Davis, before his upcoming concert at the theater.

Davis will perform at Professor Louie's Century of the Blues concert on March 26 at 8 p.m. along with Joe Louis Walker and Professor Louie and the Crowmatrix. Davis is humbled by the declaration. "I don't know that I am anybody's folk hero," he said. "But I'm committed to the idea that musicians should act in a way such as Pete Seeger and get people to enjoy singing together."

Seeger (1919-2014) was a singer who used his musical gifts for protest and civil rights activism.

The declaration wouldn't have happened without the work of Kis, a tactical media artist, strategist, and digital innovator, who has used his talents to bring warmth and unity during a cold, isolated pandemic.

Back in September, at a time when concert halls were shuttered, and friendly get-togethers were frowned upon, Kis invited Davis to perform at a local concert at Fulgums in Montrose, New York to honor first responders. That changed Hudson Valley history and moved the stiff arms of government. Since then, the respective cities have issued heroes proclamations for guitarist Kenny Kear and detective Charlie Wassil, a first responder after the 9/11 attacks that eventually died due to an inflammatory nervous system disease he acquired after working on the site.

Kear will have an annual songwriters day in his honor and Hudson Valley high school will create a "Hero Hallway" for fallen heroes."Art inspires and gives people hope," Kis said. "If you have hope in your heart, you will never walk alone."

Kis will host an afterparty at Rubens, 12 North Division Street, Peekskill, at 10 p.m. It will be hosted by comedian and star MC Quentin Heggs with a performance by The Danny Scannel Band. Suggested admission is a $25 donation with checks payable to Tunnels to Towers, an organization dedicated to helping first responders get homes, build communities, and never forget 9/11. No cash will be accepted.

Kis is also a painter of celebrity homes in New York City, he's been featured on CBS. The next artist he would like to work with is Carlos Alomar, David Bowie's guitarist.