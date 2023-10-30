Tony Award-Winning CLYBOURNE PARK Opens At Elmwood Playhouse

Elmwood Playhouse of Nyack, NY will be presenting Clybourne Park, written by Bruce Norris and directed by Kathleen Mahan.

In this powerful play, social and personal tensions simmer behind closed doors in a Chicago neighborhood on the brink of change. Clybourne Park runs November 10th through December 2nd: Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 2 pm with an open caption performance on Thursday November 30th at 8 pm. Tickets are $30 / $27 for seniors, students, and military.

Clybourne Park is a witty and provocative examination of race, real estate, and community transformation, in two acts set fifty years apart. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play. The Hollywood Reporter calls the play “A savagely funny and insightful time bomb."

Clybourne Park features Scott Schneider (of Congers. NY), Alison Costello (of West Nyack, NY), Maiysha Jones Reilly (of White Plains, NY), James Gillick (of Newburgh, NY), Jason Summers (of Mamaroneck, NY), Ellie Greenway (of Piermont, NY), and Ryan McNeill (of Nyack, NY).

Elmwood Playhouse is located at 10 Park Street in Nyack, NY. For reservations, information, or directions, call the Elmwood Playhouse Box Office at (845) 353-1313, or visit www.elmwoodplayhouse.com.

Elmwood Playhouse is celebrating 75 years of bringing quality live theater to the Hudson Valley. Located in the heart of Nyack, NY, Elmwood is a cherished institution, giving artists a place to connect and showcase their talents and providing the local community with quality live theater in an intimate setting. The theater continually seeks to reflect the diversity of voices within the community through the productions it presents and gives back to the community through collaboration with local organizations. In addition to the on-and-off stage talents that grace Elmwood, our members, patrons, and supporters play an important role in keeping the tradition of community theater alive.

To learn more about Elmwood Playhouse or to purchase tickets to an upcoming show, visit visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2273354®id=84&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.elmwoodplayhouse.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.