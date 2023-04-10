Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Schoolhouse Theater to Reopen With John Logan's RED

Raw and provocative, RED is a searing portrait of an artist's ambition and vulnerability as he tries to create a definitive work in a unique setting.

Apr. 10, 2023  

The Schoolhouse Theater will officially reopen on April 14, 2023. Like much of the country, the 99-seat performance space and arts center at 3 Owens Road was shuttered due to the pandemic in 2020, the same year its founder, Leandra "Lee" Pope, died. Unwilling to abandon its patrons and performers, the nonprofit theater carried on via Zoom, putting on more than 110 virtual plays in as many weeks. Having successfully launched seven productions to Off-Broadway, the Schoolhouse Theater is excited to welcome patrons back for a thrilling season of professional theater at the highest possible standard.

The return of The Schoolhouse Theater is "very exciting," said board chair Emily Perl Kingsley, adding: "It's incredible. They've kept theater alive in this community. They didn't just sit down and say, 'When this is over, we'll get back into it.' They kept going."

Kingsley, the recipient of 23 Emmy Awards for her writing on "Sesame Street," praised TST for rising to the challenge that the pandemic has presented these past three years.

To kick off the season, TST will begin with a powerful three-weekend run of John Logan's Tony-Award-winning drama RED. Raw and provocative, RED is a searing portrait of an artist's ambition and vulnerability as he tries to create a definitive work in a unique setting.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHO:

Director: Owen Thompson

Cast: Patrick Lawlor as Mark Rothko

David Beck as Ken

WHEN:

April 14 - April 30

Fridays at 8:00 PM

Saturdays at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM

Sundays at 3:00 PM

WHERE:

The Schoolhouse Theater

3 Owen Road, Croton Falls, NY 10560

Click Here

To purchase tickets, read more about The Schoolhouse Theater, or learn about the additional two-season performances, visit Click Here.

About The Schoolhouse Theater

The Schoolhouse Theater has a long and storied history, beginning with its conception in 1983. Lee Pope, the theater's founder, transformed an old elementary school building (1925) into a freshly minted visual arts center in Croton Falls in 1983, turning classrooms into galleries and studio spaces showing the paintings and sculptures of many of Westchester's most acclaimed artists. It is a place where new work is explored, and a place where things begin. Through classes for children, live theater, live music, Lee's Cafe, comedy, slam poetry, storytelling and creative programs, The Schoolhouse Theater has sought to be a landmark home for all of the arts in Westchester County.

Learn more at www.theschoolhousetheater.org.

About RED by John Logan

Master abstract expressionist painter Mark Rothko has just landed the biggest commission in the history of art: a series of murals for New York's famed Four Seasons restaurant. In the two fascinating years that follow, Rothko works feverishly with his young assistant Ken in his studio on the Bowery. But when Ken gains the confidence to challenge him, Rothko faces the agonizing possibility that his crowning achievement could also become his undoing. RED won the Tony and Olivier Awards for Best Play of the Season.







The Schoolhouse Theater to Reopen With John Logan's RED
April 10, 2023

The Schoolhouse Theater will officially reopen on April 14, 2023 with John Logan's Red.
