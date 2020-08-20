The Play Group Theatre Announces Fall 2020 Season

Classes include Shakespeare, Playwriting, Design/Tech and more!

Make a little PGT Magic this season...at the theatre and from your own home! The Play Group Theatre has announced their new, reimagined Fall 2020 season!

At The Play Group Theatre in White Plains, NY, they know that everyone is facing many challenging decisions at this time, and that is why they are making sure that there is truly something for everyone at PGT this fall! With socially distanced in-person, online, AND hybrid programs, look no further than PGT to find the perfect performing arts program for your young artist.

They are introducing their brand NEW PGTV Performance Programs! Seizing the challenges and opportunities of the moment, they are investing in creating their own original digital content. Work in small groups (both online and in-person) to dive into a subject, write original material, and perform in our PGTV Virtual Showcases! Check out these dynamic programs including Teen Conservatory, the brand new Young Actor Conservatory, On Camera, Sketch Comedy, Improv, and our reimagined Community Connection program!

Based on the incredible success of their virtual Camp PGT this summer, they are presenting Fall 2020 Classes and Workshops! These programs allow students the opportunity to jump into the subject of their choice, honing their skills and having a blast with their peers, all from the safety and comfort of their homes. Get creative this fall with classes in Shakespeare, Playwriting, Design/Tech, PGT Kids, Little Theatre, and the brand new Musical Theatre Boot Camp!

Enrollment for all fall programs is now open! Visit playgroup.org/programs/ to explore all of their new and innovative programs and to mix and match your perfect season with PGT! They can't wait to make some PGT Magic with you this Fall!

