The Armonk Players Presents BABY. Book by Sybille Pearson Music by David Shire, Lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr.

Directed and Choreographed by Tom Coppola, Music Direction by Dwayne Condon.



STARRING: Miguel Acevedo, Robin Aleman, Susan Corcoran, Georgia DeFalco, Bob Filipowich, Bret Fox, Steven Honey, Emma Jerome, Savannah Miller, Chris Nardi, Michael Pasieka, Michael Quigley, Rachel Schulte, Zully Ramos

and Lisa Spielman.

Three couples on a university campus deal with the painful, rewarding and agonizingly funny consequences of conceiving a baby. Lizzie and Danny are college students, barely at the beginning of their adult lives; Nick and Pam are 30-somethings, having trouble conceiving but determined to try; and Arlene and Alan are middle aged parents, looking forward to seeing their last child graduate from college when a night of unexpected passion leads to a surprise pregnancy.

The Broadway production of BABY earned 8 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical and Best Original Score.



Friday, May 10 at 8pm

Saturday, May 11 at 8pm

Thursday, May 16 at 8pm

Friday, May 17 at 8pm

Saturday, May 18 at 8pm

Sunday, May 19 at 2pm



Adults: $20, Students (18 and under): $10

Whippoorwill Theatre

North Castle Public Library

19 Whippoorwill Road East, Armonk, NY

www.ArmonkPlayers.org





