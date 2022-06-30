The 2022 Rochester Fringe Festival Will Announce Full Lineup on July 11

The 2022 Rochester Fringe Festival (Tuesday, September 13 - Saturday, September 24) will announce its complete lineup at a press conference featuring special guests and mini performances on Monday, July 11 at 10:30 a.m. at the Dawn Lipson Canalside Stage at the JCC, 1200 Edgewood Avenue.

. Monday, July 11 is also World Fringe Day, a celebration of the worldwide phenomenon that is Fringe. Tickets for Rochester Fringe will go on sale at 12p EDT following the announcement. Rochester Fringe producer Erica Fee will be available for interviews, and digital press kit links will be sent to all media following the event.

From its five-day debut in 2012, the 12-day Rochester Fringe Festival has become the largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival in NYS and one of the top three attended Fringe Festivals in the U.S. More than 500,000 people have attended nearly 4,000 performances and events at the Rochester Fringe Festival since its inception. It is one of about 250 Fringe festivals in the world, with Edinburgh being the original Fringe. Rochester Fringe Festival's mission is to offer a platform for artists to share their creativity and develop their skills while also providing unparalleled public access to the arts. The Fringe strives to be diverse and inclusive, and to stimulate downtown Rochester both culturally and economically. It features international, national, and local artists. From comedy to theatre, from music to dance, from visual art and film to spoken word, and from children's entertainment to multi-disciplinary collaborations, the festival's diversity also extends to venues that span the gamut from parked cars to grand theatres.

The 2019 Fringe featured more than 650 performances and events - over 200 of them free - in 25+ downtown venues and broke all previous attendance records with more than 100,000 visitors.