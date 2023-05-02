Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE SHAPE OF THINGS Comes to Elmwood Playhouse

The Shape of Things runs May 12 thru June 3 Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

May. 02, 2023  

Elmwood Playhouse of Nyack, NY will be presenting The Shape of Things, written by Neil LaBute and directed by Omar Kozarsky. The Shape of Things is a thought-provoking play that delves into the complex dynamics of relationships and the manipulation that can occur within them.

This darkly humorous emotional play explores the boundaries between art and life, love and manipulation, and the lengths people will go to for personal gain. The story centers around Adam, a reserved college student who meets Evelyn, an art student who takes a liking to him. As their relationship develops, Evelyn begins to shape Adam into her ideal partner. The Shape of Things originally starred Hollywood actors Paul Rudd and Rachel Weisz in both the stage and film versions. Playwright Neil LaBute is also known for such films as In the Company of Men and Nurse Betty.

In addition to its regular performances, Elmwood Playhouse will be offering two special events. On Friday May 19, there will be a Talk Back with the cast and members of the Nyack Art Collective as well as licensed therapist Polly Corman. On Thursday June 1, there will be an Open Caption performance. The Shape of Things features Emma Sarnacki, John Lefkowitz, Elinor Greenway, and Dylan Coonrad.

The Shape of Things runs May 12 thru June 3 Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. with an Open Caption performance Thursday June 1 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $27 / $24 Seniors, Military, and Students.

Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2240149®id=84&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elmwoodplayhouse.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/covid19 to read the theater's current COVID policies and safety measures. Elmwood Playhouse is located on 10 Park Street in Nyack, NY. For reservations, information or directions, call the Elmwood Playhouse Box Office at (845) 353-1313 or visit www.elmwoodplayhouse.com

