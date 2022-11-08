Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE CAKE Opens At Elmwood Playhouse This Week

The Cake opens November 11 and runs through December 3.

Nov. 08, 2022  
Elmwood Playhouse in Nyack, NY presents the second show of its 75th season, The Cake, written by Emmy-nominated writer Bekah Brunstetter ("This is Us," "American Gods") and directed by Melinda Pinto. The Cake opens November 11 and runs through December 3 with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. and a Thursday night performance on December 1 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $27/$24 for seniors, students, and military.

The Cake features Tiffany Faulkner, Alexandria Lefkovits, Phyllis Lindy, and James Sarna in a thought-provoking comedy about two brides planning their wedding, a conservative Christian baker and her husband, and the cake that forces them all to re-examine their beliefs about each other and themselves.

Masking is recommended but not required. Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2208079®id=84&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elmwoodplayhouse.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/covid19 for more information about the theater's current COVID policies and safety measures.

Elmwood Playhouse is located on 10 Park Street in Nyack, NY. For reservations, information, or directions, call the Elmwood Playhouse Box Office at (845) 353-1313, or visit www.elmwoodplayhouse.com.




