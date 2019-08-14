Sing Sing Prison Museum Presents THE WAIT ROOM

The Sing Sing Prison Museum and Bethany Arts Community present the East Coast premiere of The Wait Room, an outdoor dance program honoring the lives of women whose loved ones are incarcerated.

Commissioned by San Francisco's Flyaway Productions, four performances will be presented Friday, September 20 at 8 pm; Saturday, September 21 at 3 pm and 8 pm; and Sunday, September 22 at 3 pm at Louis Engel Park on the Hudson River waterfront, just outside the walls of Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining.

Choreographer Jo Kreiter, recipient of a 2019 Guggenheim Fellowship who has had a loved one incarcerated, says, "The Wait Room is the most personal work I've undertaken since founding Flyaway Productions in 1996. The dance is performed on a motorized set piece that invokes the instability experienced by wives, mothers and daughters when their loved ones are imprisoned."

The setting in Ossining's Louis Engel Park is near a decommissioned prison guard tower and a children's play area, which is a comment on the theme of the dance relating to how families and children are affected by incarceration.

The first presentation of The Wait Room on the East Coast has been made possible by the New England Foundation for the Arts' National Dance Project, with lead funding from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

Tickets to see The Wait Room are $25 each and are available online at The Wait Room. All proceeds will benefit the Sing Sing Prison Museum and are tax-deductible. Donations beyond the purchase price will be used to give free tickets to the families of incarcerated individuals.

For more information, contact the Sing Sing Prison Museum at 914-236-5407 or at info@singsingprisonmuseum.org.





