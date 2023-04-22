Shadowland Stages 2023 Season to Include MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, JUST ANOTHER DAY, and More

Shadowland Stages will begin its season with the world premiere of a new comedy, JUST ANOTHER DAY by Dan Lauria. Set to preview JUNE 2nd and play through JUNE 18th on The MainStage at SHADOWLAND STAGES, JUST ANOTHER DAY is a new play written by and starring TV star Dan Lauria ('The Wonder Years'). This heart-stirring new play tells the story of a comedy writer and a sophisticated poet, both in their seventies, who meet daily on a park bench to exchange wits and barbs, and wax nostalgic about old movies, all the while trying to figure out how they know - and love - each other. At least for that day. JUST ANOTHER DAY is a co-production with Great Barrington Public Theater.

Starting June 23, SHADOWLAND is thrilled to share the hilarious and Hitchcockian classic THE 39 STEPS in The Studio at SHADOWLAND STAGES, our new intimate black box theatre. Adapted by Patrick Barlow from the novel by John Buchan and from the iconic film by Alfred Hitchcock, this comedic tour de force is set to run JUNE 23rd through JULY 9th (with a JUNE 24th 8 PM Opening Night). Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you get this fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre! This two-time Tony Award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs and over 150 characters, resulting in a riotous evening of pure pleasure.

ALWAYS PATSY CLINE, created and originally directed by Ted Swindley, runs JULY 14th through AUGUST 6th on the MainStage at SHADOWLAND STAGES (with a JULY 15th 8 PM Opening Night). Based on a true story, this heartfelt review tells the true story of the country music legend's unlikely friendship with a fan, Louise Seger, cemented by years of letter-writing. Accompanied by the beloved hits 'Walkin' After Midnight', 'I Fall to Pieces', 'Crazy', and many more, the housewife and the star share the letters and homespun stories of laughter and tears that brought them together.

The centerpiece of SHADOWLAND's season will have you dancing in the aisles as you listen to hit after hit from the greatest Rock n' Rollers of all time. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux and inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins, will run AUGUST 11 through SEPTEMBER 10th on The MainStage at SHADOWLAND STAGES (with an AUGUST 12th 8 PM Opening Night). On December 4, 1956, a twist of fate brought together Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley at Sun Records in Memphis. What followed would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Million

Dollar Quartet captures the contagious spirit, freewheeling excitement, and thrilling sounds of the once-in-a-life-time event where four of music's best talents came together, featuring hits like 'Blue Suede Shoes', 'Fever', 'Great Balls of Fire', 'Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On', and more!

OFF PEAK, a new drama by Brenda Withers will run September 15th through October 1st in The Studio at SHADOWLAND STAGES (with a September 16th 8 PM Opening Night). When two old flames run into each other on the evening commute, different views of the same past threaten to derail their connection. A new play about forgiving, forgetting, and the healing power of a good delay.

This Fall, SHADOWLAND is proud to bring SKELETON CREW, the third play in Dominique Morisseau's acclaimed Detroit Trilogy, to the Hudson Valley. Running October 6th through October 22nd on The MainStage at SHADOWLAND STAGES (with an October 7th 8 PM Opening Night), SKELETON CREW takes place in Detroit 2008, and a small automotive factory is on the brink of foreclosure. The futures of a makeshift family of workers hang in the balance, as they stand trapped in a collapsing economy. With uncertainty everywhere, the line between blue collar and white collar becomes blurred and this working family must reckon with their personal loyalties, their instincts for survival and how best to drive forward.

Come December, SHADOWLAND STAGES will offer MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY, a delightful holiday comedy for the whole family. This new play by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon is the hilarious sequel to Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, and will run December 1st through December 17th on The MainStage at SHADOWLAND STAGES (with a December 2nd 8 PM Opening Night).

Shadowland Stages, entering its 38th year, is a professional Equity theatre located in New York's beautiful Hudson Valley. The theatre produces a season between May and December of seven shows. Shadowland also houses the Academy at Shadowland Stages, a separate education program providing classes in acting, dance, and music for kids and adults.

The MainStage at SHADOWLAND STAGES is located at 157 Canal Street in Ellenville, NY. The Studio at SHADOWLAND STAGES is located at 14 Market Street in Ellenville, NY. Tickets can be reserved by calling the box office at (845) 647-5511 or online at shadowlandstages.org.