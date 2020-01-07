SEUSSICAL is Coming to The Play Group Theatre

Seussical the musical

Oh the thinks you can think!

...when you think about Seuss! Seussical is a fun and fantastical musical about friendship, unity and community, and standing tall even if you're small! Weaving together the tales of Horton the Elephant, Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, Jojo, and many other familiar faces, Seussical transports you to places you can only dream about!

Featuring music, lyrics, and a book by Tony winning team Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Lucky Stiff, Once on This Island, Ragtime), and based on the many fanciful fables of Dr. Seuss, this PGT fan-favorite musical will be sure to delight all ages... no matter how small!

Oh, the places you'll go with Seussical!

Performances

Saturday, January 18 @ 8pm

Sunday, January 19 @ 2pm

Monday, January 20 @ 2pm

Saturday, January 25 @ 8pm

Sunday, January 26 @ 2pm

The Play Group Theatre - Mainstage

One North Broadway, White Plains, NY

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Book by Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty

Co-conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty & Eric Idle

Based on the Works of Dr. Seuss

Directed by Jill Abusch

Assistant Directed by Tristan Shuler

Set Design by Steven Abusch

Costume Design by Jill Abusch

Tickets: $18 regular admission, $15 senior citizen, $15 child under 12

Rated: perfect for the whole family

Tickets available at www.playgroup.org/shows/





