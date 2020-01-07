SEUSSICAL is Coming to The Play Group Theatre
Seussical the musical
Oh the thinks you can think!
...when you think about Seuss! Seussical is a fun and fantastical musical about friendship, unity and community, and standing tall even if you're small! Weaving together the tales of Horton the Elephant, Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, Jojo, and many other familiar faces, Seussical transports you to places you can only dream about!
Featuring music, lyrics, and a book by Tony winning team Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Lucky Stiff, Once on This Island, Ragtime), and based on the many fanciful fables of Dr. Seuss, this PGT fan-favorite musical will be sure to delight all ages... no matter how small!
Oh, the places you'll go with Seussical!
Performances
Saturday, January 18 @ 8pm
Sunday, January 19 @ 2pm
Monday, January 20 @ 2pm
Saturday, January 25 @ 8pm
Sunday, January 26 @ 2pm
The Play Group Theatre - Mainstage
One North Broadway, White Plains, NY
Seussical the musical
Music by Stephen Flaherty
Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens
Book by Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty
Co-conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty & Eric Idle
Based on the Works of Dr. Seuss
Directed by Jill Abusch
Assistant Directed by Tristan Shuler
Set Design by Steven Abusch
Costume Design by Jill Abusch
Tickets: $18 regular admission, $15 senior citizen, $15 child under 12
Rated: perfect for the whole family
Tickets available at www.playgroup.org/shows/