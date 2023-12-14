Review: THE GREATER NEWBURGH SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA ANNUAL HOLIDAY SHOW at Aquinas Hall

New York City has many, many orchestras of various shapes and sizes, but as one gets farther and farther from Manhattan Island, the “pickins” get slimmer and slimmer. The folks in Newburgh, however, have a gem that does not get the attention it deserves - but still shines brightly. The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra is that gem. Last Saturday afternoon, this superb ensemble led ably by Maestro Russel Ger delivered an impressive performance of Corelli’s Concerto Grosso (the Christmas Concerto) which many, more well-known and well-funded, orchestras would be jealous of, and a packed house rewarded them with numerous standing ovations.

This year’s annual holiday show was a festive event featuring a host well-known works as well as a delightful selection of holiday favorites sung by “the GNSO Festival Singers” - a group of about a dozen accomplished classical singers who lent their considerable talents to the choir for the occasion.

The evening began with the beloved Pachelbel Canon, which was performed in a delightful fashion with the strings on stage providing the opening pulse while the first three violinists played the famous major theme while walking from the back of the house, though the audience, up to the stage. A nice twist on a well-worn standard. Notably, several of the younger fans in the audience (remarkably well-behaved younger fans, I might add!) just glowed with joy at the sight of the strolling violinists as they passed.

The evening’s musical centerpiece was the Concerto Grosso in G minor, Op. 6, No. 8 by Arcangelo Corelli. Corelli’s Op. 6 concertos, which so notably influenced Handel’s later masterpieces in the concerto grosso canon, are certainly somewhat dated, but in a nice, familiar and nostalgic way, and the Christmas Concerto is no exception.

The GNSO’s playing was tidy and crisply articulated, and the maestro keep a strong rhythmic pulse and stately phrasing in the slow and quieter passages. Like many conductors, he tended to take the slow movements a hint “slower” and the fast movements a hint “faster” than probably necessary, but it made a point, and the audience absolutely loved it.

Each of the concerto’s six movements, while brief, contain multiple tempi and a range of both major and minor suspensions, keeping the piece consistently interesting. The concluding movement, the justly celebrated “Pastorale ad libitum” was a particular highlight of the evening.

English composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor was known to his contemporaries as the “African Mahler”. Yet his most enduring work was his Christmas Overture, which combined several popular carols, most notably "Good King Wenceslas" and "Hark, the Herald Angels Sing." The GNSO really got into their groove with this fun piece and the brass section had a chance to strut its stuff.

The second half of the evening was holiday traditional sung by GNSO Festival singers (collectively: Sopranos: Kirby Burgess and Jennifer Benrey; Altos: Daniella Brancato, Kristin Gornstein and Emma Teitelbaum; Tenors Eric Finbarr Carey and Lucas Levy; Basses: Bryan Murray, Mark Uhlemann and Michael Colman.)

A highlight was the collection of Hannukah songs which were introduced by the Maestro with a hilarious joke (no spoilers here, in case he wishes to use it again!)

Maestro Ger was a joy to watch. A born entertainer, he has enough energy to light Manhattan and the requisite charm to make every one of the 1200 members of the audience feel like he was speaking directly to them – a rare gift. And he certainly possesses the musical chops to match. The GNSO has a star in Maestro Ger, and Orange County has a gem in the Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra. Maestro Ger mentioned that the orchestra has somehow managed to have flown under the radar a bit on the cultural scene in the county. That needs to change. Seeing enchanted smiles on the faces of dozens of children at a symphonic concert is something that does not happen every day (trust me!) and it’s something special and something that needs to be shared. Tell a friend. Bring a friend! They will thank you for it! Kudos to Maestro Ger and his wonderful orchestra on a delightful show and best of luck for many more!

Peter Danish