ReadLS Extends Special Promotion to Benefit Riley Children's Foundation

Now that ReadLS has launched in Indiana, they have formed a special partnership with Riley Children's Foundation. This was initiated over the 2021 holiday season.

Learning to read is a challenge for many children, but with the lack of direct teacher to student instruction -and often the lack of materials to students at home -kids are facing a steep climb in the efforts to master reading. Parents are looking for ways to assist their children in this new battle. That's where ReadLS comes in.

CanAdvance, based in New York and recently launched in Indiana, is the Exclusive U.S. Distributor for ReadLS, an option for children struggling with reading or facing learning challenges. Kids across the nation are now struggling more than ever due to COVID-19 restrictions for in-school learning and the continuous trials of only online teaching.

ReadLS has decided to continue to show their love for Riley and will extend their special incentive throughout February, the Month of Love.

ReadLS offers help to struggling readers of all ages. In fact, even adults struggling with reading may benefit. If you or someone you know struggles with reading, this is the perfect opportunity to find the path to more natural reading. Treat yourself this February - fittingly also the Love of Reading Month.

ReadLS is a premium game-based cognitive therapy program that helps students with dyslexia, ADHD, and other learning disabilities improve their reading by an average of 2 grade levels in 40 hours.

To celebrate the gift of Reading with Riley Children's Foundation, CanAdvance is offering special pricing for the ReadLS product for a limited time. ReadLS strives to enable those with learning struggles to face a brighter future. The hope is that this partnership with Riley will extend to even more people.

This special pricing is available now thru February 28, 2022. For each individual ReadLS program sold, $100 will be gifted to the Riley Children's Foundation!

Riley Children's Foundation is the fundraising arm of Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health and the founding organization that opened Riley Hospital in 1924. Today Riley Hospital is recognized as one of the best children's hospitals in the nation and is the only comprehensive children's research hospital in the state of Indiana.

This video will highlight more about ReadLS and the Riley partnership: https://vimeo.com/653440639/04c1b0cd19

As an online software, ReadLS is designed for anyone age 5 and up who meets any of the following criteria: Their reading age has reached a plateau and falls further and further behind with each passing year; they have been diagnosed with dyslexia or a learning disorder; they have poor reading, spelling, or writing skills; they have trouble picking up the skill due to ADHD or ASD, or they have a poor working memory.

For more information, visit Rileykids.org and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @RileyKids. You can also email for more information at info@CanAdvance.com or by calling 914.268.6053.