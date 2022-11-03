Queens Theatre Presents IN THE YEAR OF THE BOAR AND JACKIE ROBINSON

On Sunday, November 13th, Honolulu Theatre for Youth begins its U.S. tour of In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson, at Queens Theatre. Adapted for the stage by Mark Branner, In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson is based on the award-winning novel by Chinese-American writer Bette Bao Lord.

Follow Shirley Temple Wong, and her family as they move from China to the United States in 1947, the year Jackie Robinson was breaking records and assumptions. Told through humor and rich multimedia staging, In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson celebrates the bravery and sacrifice of those who bring new perspectives to our country.

First published in 1984, this timeless children's story was inspired by Bao's own memories of immigrating to the United States from China. The story is sure to resonate with New Yorkers of all ages, particularly those in the City's most diverse borough of Queens.

"While In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson is a production by a company from Hawai'i, it's a NYC Chinese immigrant story about baseball and family, making it resonate with residents of Queens, the most diverse and global community on earth," said Dominic D'Andrea, Director of Community Engagement at Queens Theatre.

Bette Bao Lord is a recipient of seven honorary degrees (including Notre Dame, Tufts, and Pepperdine) and many awards as author, democracy advocate and outstanding immigrant. In 1998, President Clinton presented her with the first Eleanor Roosevelt Award for Human Rights and hailed her as "someone who writes so powerfully about the past and is working so effectively to shape the future."

"Mrs. Lord's beautiful novel reminds us that the rich diversity of our nation is a precious treasure earned through historic moments like Mr. Robinson's on the baseball field, but just as importantly by the courage of every immigrant child who struggles to find their place and their joy in a new country," says Eric Johnson, Artistic Director at Honolulu Youth Theatre.

The production features Resident Ensemble members Qiaoer Zheng and Emily Wright. Set and Projection Design is by Chesley Cannon; Costume Design is by Iris Kim; and Sound Design is by Barett Hoover and Mattea Mazzella.

For more details and to purchase tickets for $18, or 4 for $60 (with code 4FOR60), visit www.queenstheatre.org or call the Box Office at (718) 760-0064.

COVID-19 Safety Protocols

Queens Theatre no longer requires proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or wearing masks inside the facility, but strongly recommends both. Queens Theatre reserves the right to amend and adjust its policies at any time in response to local COVID transmission levels and requirements by local, state, and federal government agencies. Queens Theatre is proud to offer free at home COVID-19 tests during our box office hours. Community members can come to the Theater Tuesday-Friday between 12:00pm-6:00pm and pick up up to 10 tests. for more information visit https://queenstheatre.org/covid-protocol/.