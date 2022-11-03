Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Queens Theatre Presents IN THE YEAR OF THE BOAR AND JACKIE ROBINSON

Follow the journey of a Chinese family who arrive in the United States as Jackie Robinson breaks barriers on the ballfield.

Rockland / Westchester News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 03, 2022  

On Sunday, November 13th, Honolulu Theatre for Youth begins its U.S. tour of In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson, at Queens Theatre. Adapted for the stage by Mark Branner, In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson is based on the award-winning novel by Chinese-American writer Bette Bao Lord.

Follow Shirley Temple Wong, and her family as they move from China to the United States in 1947, the year Jackie Robinson was breaking records and assumptions. Told through humor and rich multimedia staging, In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson celebrates the bravery and sacrifice of those who bring new perspectives to our country.

First published in 1984, this timeless children's story was inspired by Bao's own memories of immigrating to the United States from China. The story is sure to resonate with New Yorkers of all ages, particularly those in the City's most diverse borough of Queens.

"While In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson is a production by a company from Hawai'i, it's a NYC Chinese immigrant story about baseball and family, making it resonate with residents of Queens, the most diverse and global community on earth," said Dominic D'Andrea, Director of Community Engagement at Queens Theatre.

Bette Bao Lord is a recipient of seven honorary degrees (including Notre Dame, Tufts, and Pepperdine) and many awards as author, democracy advocate and outstanding immigrant. In 1998, President Clinton presented her with the first Eleanor Roosevelt Award for Human Rights and hailed her as "someone who writes so powerfully about the past and is working so effectively to shape the future."

"Mrs. Lord's beautiful novel reminds us that the rich diversity of our nation is a precious treasure earned through historic moments like Mr. Robinson's on the baseball field, but just as importantly by the courage of every immigrant child who struggles to find their place and their joy in a new country," says Eric Johnson, Artistic Director at Honolulu Youth Theatre.

The production features Resident Ensemble members Qiaoer Zheng and Emily Wright. Set and Projection Design is by Chesley Cannon; Costume Design is by Iris Kim; and Sound Design is by Barett Hoover and Mattea Mazzella.

For more details and to purchase tickets for $18, or 4 for $60 (with code 4FOR60), visit www.queenstheatre.org or call the Box Office at (718) 760-0064.

COVID-19 Safety Protocols

Queens Theatre no longer requires proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or wearing masks inside the facility, but strongly recommends both. Queens Theatre reserves the right to amend and adjust its policies at any time in response to local COVID transmission levels and requirements by local, state, and federal government agencies. Queens Theatre is proud to offer free at home COVID-19 tests during our box office hours. Community members can come to the Theater Tuesday-Friday between 12:00pm-6:00pm and pick up up to 10 tests. for more information visit https://queenstheatre.org/covid-protocol/.




The Falcon Welcomes Frances Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan Back to Marlboro, NY Photo
The Falcon Welcomes France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan Back to Marlboro, NY
French-Algerian guitar master Pierre Bensusan's 2020 North American tour was in full swing when the pandemic shut it down causing him to return home to France. He's making up for lost time with an extensive North American tour that will bring him to the stage of The Falcon Music Club & Restaurant in Marlboro, NY on Friday evening, November 4th.
Arc Stages To Present SHE LOVES ME Beginning November 11 Photo
Arc Stages To Present SHE LOVES ME Beginning November 11
Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages' Community Stage presents She Loves Me. The Community Stage is the second wing of a company that also includes a thriving Educational Stage and a professional stage, the Next Stage.
Bard College Selects Artist and Architect Maya Lin To Design New Performing Arts Studio Bu Photo
Bard College Selects Artist and Architect Maya Lin To Design New Performing Arts Studio Building For Fisher Center At Bard
Bard College has announced that Maya Lin, renowned worldwide for her art, architecture, landscapes, and memorials, has been chosen to design a new performing arts studio building for the Fisher Center at Bard, in partnership with architects Bialosky and Partners and theater and acoustic consultants Charcoalblue.
Student Blog: Surviving Midterms Photo
Student Blog: Surviving Midterms
I only had one midterm this semester which was for my script analysis class. This test would review the plays that we read so far in the semester. “Perfect!” I thought, “seems easy… now how do I study?”

More Hot Stories For You


The Falcon Welcomes France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan Back to Marlboro, NYThe Falcon Welcomes France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan Back to Marlboro, NY
November 2, 2022

French-Algerian guitar master Pierre Bensusan's 2020 North American tour was in full swing when the pandemic shut it down causing him to return home to France. He's making up for lost time with an extensive North American tour that will bring him to the stage of The Falcon Music Club & Restaurant in Marlboro, NY on Friday evening, November 4th.
Emelin Announces 2022-23 Family SeriesEmelin Announces 2022-23 Family Series
October 27, 2022

Family is back! The Emelin Theatre in Mamaroneck will welcome families to a fun-filled season of children's theatre. Learn more about the full lineup here!
Arc Stages To Present SHE LOVES ME Beginning November 11Arc Stages To Present SHE LOVES ME Beginning November 11
October 26, 2022

Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages' Community Stage presents She Loves Me. The Community Stage is the second wing of a company that also includes a thriving Educational Stage and a professional stage, the Next Stage.
Bard College Selects Artist and Architect Maya Lin To Design New Performing Arts Studio Building For Fisher Center At BardBard College Selects Artist and Architect Maya Lin To Design New Performing Arts Studio Building For Fisher Center At Bard
October 26, 2022

Bard College has announced that Maya Lin, renowned worldwide for her art, architecture, landscapes, and memorials, has been chosen to design a new performing arts studio building for the Fisher Center at Bard, in partnership with architects Bialosky and Partners and theater and acoustic consultants Charcoalblue.
Jacob Burns Film Center Announces Ryan Harrington as Director Of Film Programming, Curator-in-ChiefJacob Burns Film Center Announces Ryan Harrington as Director Of Film Programming, Curator-in-Chief
October 19, 2022

The Jacob Burns Film Center (JBFC) announced that celebrated film industry executive, four-time Emmy Award winner, and Peabody Award winner Ryan Harrington has been appointed Director of Film Programming, Curator-in-Chief, effective Oct. 24.