Photos: Music Conservatory of Westchester Honors André De Shields at 22nd Annual Gala

In addition to the honorees this year, Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber emceed the event while Nikki Renee Daniels, Jillian Louis and Maya Lagerstam performed.
The Music Conservatory of Westchester, a non-profit music school in White Plains, NY, honored a music legend, Broadway icon, reality star great, and landmark theatre at its annual gala— the 22nd Golf & Tennis Classic and Gala on June 26. The event, held this June at the Brae Burn Country Club in Purchase, NY, honored multiple-Grammy Award winner Roberta Flack receiving the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award (accepted by assistant James Whitmore), and Tony Award Winner Andre De Shields (Hadestown) with their Distinguished Achievement in the Arts honor.
Additionally, Emmy Award Winner Carson Kressley (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, RuPaul’s Drag Race) received the Conservatory’s Visionary Award, while Port Chester’s landmark Capitol Theatre (accepted by owner Peter Shapiro) garnered the organization’s first Community Legacy Award for its rooted contributions to Westchester County and beyond.
The 22nd annual fundraiser enabled the Conservatory to continue its vital work of providing access and opportunities through their Scholarship Program for financially deserving students, Music Therapy Program for children and adults with disabilities, and Healing Our Heroes music therapy program for U.S. military veterans.
The event features a day of golf and tennis followed by a cocktail reception overlooking the Brae Burn greens with an exclusive silent auction followed by an awards dinner featuring live Broadway performances. For more on the conservatory, visit www.musicconservatory.org.
Photo Credit: Nina Kruse
Carson Kressley
Jon Chattman, Jillian Louis, Christopher Sieber, Maya Lagerstam, André De Shields, Nikki Renee Daniels and Aishling Quinn
Nikki Renee Daniels, André De Shields
André De Shields
Videos
