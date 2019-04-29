Photo Flash: Broadway Training Center Of Westchester Presents U.S. Premiere Of IMAGINARY

Broadway Training Center of Westchester (BTC), one of the region's highest-caliber performing arts schools, will present the U.S. premiere of "Imaginary" on May 3rd through May 5th at the Irvington Town Hall Theater in Irvington, N.Y. The Saturday, May 4 performance boasts a talkback with the authors and cast immediately following the show - free and optional for all audience members!

BTC, an award-winning and highly acclaimed not-for-profit 501c3 organization, is dedicated to youth education and the development of performers both on and off the stage. The school celebrates the end of their 27th theatrical season with the first-ever licensed production of "Imaginary" in the United States. "The honor to have our Junior Ensemble students originate the US cast roles alone would be a highlight to any young actor's experience," says managing director Heather LoSchiavo "...but to be able to share a talkback with the creators of the show - who are hopping across the pond for a Q&A was beyond our aspirations when we began. I suppose that reminds the adults to keep our imagination and dreams gleefully intact too!"

"Imaginary" is a brand-new musical, coming straight from The Other Palace in the UK. This innovative show is about two best friends - Sam and Milo - who use their imaginations to make the ordinary world into something thrilling and a place of wonder. During their journey, Sam and Milo's friendship undergoes twists and turns around every corner, with the realities of growing up.

With book and lyrics written by Timothy Knapman and music and lyrics by Stuart Matthew Price, this fun and exciting show about friendship, childhood, and of course - imagination is about to hit the stage! BTC's production feat! ures members of its Junior Ensemble, a prestigious and award-winning educational theater-based program by Entrance Interview and Audition only.

"Imaginary" shows us the importance of growing up but highlights the essence of keeping child-like excitement and wonder throughout life. It's a serendipitous match to BTC's central school philosophy of developing character on and off stage...all the while having fun, making friends, and discovering the power in each of us! BTC is thrilled and honored to be premiering a musical that represents the importance of keeping imagination and creativity alive in all generations of people.

BTC's production of "Imaginary" will open at 7 pm on Friday and Saturday, May 3 and 4, and at 3:00 on Sunday, May 5 at the Irvington Town Hall Theater (85 Main Street). "Imaginary" holds a PG rating and is an excellent choice for the entire family. Tickets are available online at www.BroadwayTraining.com or via the box office, 914-591-6602. Advance sales are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors/students. Door sales are $22 for adults, $18 for senior/students. (Online tickets incur an ITHT facility & handling fee of $1.60 per ticket. Door sales incur an ITHT facility & handling fee of $2.00 per ticket.)

Under the leadership of Co-Artistic Directors, Fiona Santos, and Jason Brantman since 2004, BTC and its students have won over 45 National Youth Arts Awards, including Outstanding Ensemble for seven years in a row. Westchester Magazine has lauded BTC theater classes as the best in Southern Westchester, and Westchester Family has named BTC "Best Children's Theater Company" and a "Top 5" dance studio. Enrollment for K-12th grade Summer Camps and Adult Ballet & Tap at dusk happening now!

