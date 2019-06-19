Performing Arts Center, Purchase College Announces 2019-2020 Season

The Performing Arts Center, Purchase College (The PAC) announces the 2019-2020 Season, which continues "to disrupt the widespread notion that modern society does not want to leave the living room, by making The PAC itself a living room for the entire community," states director Seth Soloway. "What happens in a living room? Shared experience, and critical conversation. At The Performing Arts Center we continue to provide experiences that spark conversations and make connections; in so doing, we further enhance our reputation as a welcoming community hub for an increasingly diverse audience base."

This year's unique experiences welcome old friends and new to The PAC's stages, and include expanded offerings in dance, featuring notable artists such as alumni Kyle Abraham and the fabulous Paul Taylor Dance Company, more family events than ever before, including MUMMENSCHANZ and The Mermaid Theater of Nova Scotia's Very Hungry Caterpillar & Other Eric Carle Favorites, and four brand-new works commissioned by The PAC, two of which will be World Premieres. Of note is the new work from Purchase College faculty member and alum Doug Varone, which will feature dancers from the Purchase College Conservatory of Dance.

All performances take place at The PAC, 735 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase, NY 10577. Ticket prices vary; discounts are available for subscribers, children, seniors, veterans, groups, and Purchase College alumni, faculty, staff, and students. Subscriber and Donor Pre-Sale begins May 29; single ticket and create-your-own series sales will begin on June 19. For tickets call 914-251-6200 or visit www.ArtsCenter.org.





