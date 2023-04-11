Penguin Rep Theatre Announces 2023 Season

Penguin Rep Theatre, under the leadership of Joe Brancato, founding Artistic Director, and Andrew M. Horn, Executive Director, has announced its 2023 season -- the professional company's 45th -- will kick off April 14.

Described by Mr. Brancato as "a season of laughter and love," the offerings at Penguin's home facility, a repurposed 1880 barn in historic Stony Point (Rockland County), New York, include four mainstage productions and a host of Stage, Too! events, including workshop readings of Brat by Jason Pizzarello, directed by Bob Balaban (The Exonerated, Gosford Park, The French Dispatch) and starring Emmy Award winner Edie Falco (The Sopranos, Nurse Jackie, Avatar: The Way of Water), April 14 through April 16.

The mainstage season begins May 5 with Popcorn Falls, a "feel-good show" (The New York Times) by James Hindman, an author of last season's hit Now Comes the Fun Part. Directed by Rose Riccardi and Tom Souhrada, the comedy runs through May 28.

The mainstage lineup also includes:

· Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, an uproarious new comedy set in the era of bell bottoms, cassette tapes and landline phones by Katie Forgette, directed by Thomas Caruso, June 23 through July 16.

· The world premiere of Gene & Gilda about beloved entertainers Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner will follow August 4 through August 27. Written by Cary Gitter, author of The Sabbath Girl and The Virtuous Life of Joseph Andrews, this intimate portrait of two comic legends will be directed by Joe Brancato.

· Let There Be Love, a humorous and moving family drama by Kwame Kwei-Armah, will close the season September 22 through October 15.

Stage, Too! special events also include I Choose the Light: The Music of Neil Berg, a celebration of the award-winning local songwriter's work, with Mr. Berg, Rita Harvey (Phantom of the Opera, Fiddler on the Roof), and special guest Richard Todd Adams (Cats, Les Miserables) for one performance only: Sunday, May 28 at 7:00 p.m.

Performances and special events are scheduled at Penguin's intimate, 108-seat theatre located at 7 Crickettown Road. "The converted barn, circa 1880, has never been more inviting" (The New York Times). Says Mr. Horn, "it's theatre so close you can feel it, with comfortable upholstered seats and no seat more than 30 feet from the stage." The theatre is air conditioned, handicapped accessible, and has plenty of free parking.

Performances on the mainstage take place: Thursday evenings at 7:00 p.m., select Friday matinees at 2:00 p.m., select Friday evenings at 7:00 p.m., Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Individual tickets for mainstage productions are priced at $46. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more and young people (30 and under).

Tickets for workshop readings of Brat, which is being co-produced with Veterans Repertory Theater, are $30 ($25 for veterans).

"We hate service charges, facility fees, credit card surcharges, and any kind of additional fee," says executive director Horn, "so we don't charge them!"

Season tickets are on sale now. Prices for the mainstage season start as low as $120 for the four plays, a savings of 25 to 35% off the cost of individual tickets.

"The very best seats in the house go to subscribers before single tickets go on sale," says Mr. Horn. For no additional charge, he says, patrons can select a value-added subscription series that includes post-performance discussions among the artists and audience, and pre-show tastings supplied by local restaurants.

An additional incentive, says Horn, "is to dine out at a discount, with select restaurants offering special benefits to Penguin subscribers." Other subscriber benefits include a discount on the purchase of additional tickets and ticket insurance for lost or forgotten tickets.