Penguin Rep Presents World Premiere Of FAR FROM THE HOME I LOVE

Penguin Rep Theatre presents the world premiere of FAR FROM THE HOME I LOVE, a concert presentation of the iconic songs from FIDDLER ON THE ROOF as reimagined by bandleader extraordinaire Paul Shapiro with a unique multicultural take.

The concert, which features four musicians, three singers, and lots of heart and soul, will be presented for eight performances only, April 2 through April 10.

Joe Brancato, Penguin's artistic director, was inspired to conceive of the piece after seeing a video of Mr. Shapiro performing one of Fiddler's songs to an enthusiastic crowd in Krakow, Poland. "I thought why don't we take the score and give it some universality," says Brancato. "Maybe someone's Anatevka is in South America or another part of the world which they are forced to leave."

Saxophonist, bandleader and composer Shapiro has recorded with Lou Reed, Jay-Z, Queen Latifah, Rufus Wainwright, David Byrne, Michael Jackson, and many others. He was a founding member of Brooklyn Funk Essentials, a charter member of The Microscopic Septet, and led his own band Foreign Legion throughout the 1980s performing at iconic clubs The Ritz, CBGB and the Mudd Club. He has also performed his music at festivals in Poland, Israel, Slovakia, Mexico, Canada and throughout the U.S.

Other musicians in the band are: Tony Allen, Booker King and Gary Schreiner.

Performing in FAR FROM THE HOME I LOVE are: Jennifer Apple, Freedom Bremner, and Meadow Nguy.

Performances of FAR FROM THE HOME I LOVE are scheduled at Penguin's intimate, 108-seat theatre, located at 7 Crickettown Road.

Performances are scheduled: Saturdays, April 2 and 9 at 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and Sundays, April 3 and 10 at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are $30 each and available online at Penguin Rep's website at www.penguinrep.org or by calling 845-786-2873.