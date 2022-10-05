Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PILOBOLUS Brings THE BIG FIVE OH! to the Emelin

The performance is October 29.

Oct. 05, 2022  
PILOBOLUS Brings THE BIG FIVE OH! to the Emelin

Pilobolus is turning fifty! The remarkable company that secured an iconic place in American culture in the early 1970s is still wowing audiences with its irresistible mix of wit, sensuality, and stunning physical acumen. Now, to celebrate fifty amazing years, the BIG FIVE-OH! tour brings audiences a mix of pieces ranging from the vintage and visionary to the fresh and electrifying. And in the paradoxical Pilobolus tradition of breaking with tradition, the tour presents works dynamically reimagined for a never-before-seen Pilobolus experience.

In the decades since its inception, Pilobolus has performed on Broadway, at the Oscars, and the Olympic games, and has appeared on television, in movies, in advertisements, and in schools and businesses and created over 120 dance works. The company continues to propel the seeds of expression via human movement to every corner of the world, growing and changing each year while reaching new audiences and exploring new visual and physical planes.





PILOBOLUS Brings THE BIG FIVE OH! to the Emelin
