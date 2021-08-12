New Deal's Shakespeare In The Park Continues With THE TEMPEST and ROMEO & JULIET

The New Deal Creative Arts Center wraps up its outdoor performance season with a Summer Shakespeare Fest featuring Romeo & Juliet and a youth production of The Tempest.

Romeo & Juliet is under the direction of Parker Reed and will play August 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29 at 7pm at Hackett Hill Park's Outdoor Stage in Hyde Park. In this rendition, two females take the title roles with Steavie Hergenrader Reed as Romeo and Jess Lyke as Juliet. The rest of the cast features Hudson Valley actors Rachel Crittenden, Molly Fiebel, Michael Frohnhoefer, Erin Hebert, Lia-Marie Henry, Jane Langan, Rianna Makow, Diana Perretti,Vera Perry, John Schmitz, Denis Silvestri, and Thom Webb.

The Tempest marks the 4th annual Art in the Park program created and taught by New Deal's Executive Director, Teresa Gasparini. This youth production is a one-night-only performance featuring seventeen youth ranging in age from 7-16. The Tempest performs on Friday, August 27th at 6:00pm.

Tickets for Romeo & Juliet are $15 and can be purchased at the door or in advance online: newdeal-romeoandjuliet.eventbrite.com. Tickets purchased for Romeo & Juliet enables the ticket holder to attend The Tempest at no additional cost.

New Deal's Summer Shakespeare Fest will be held August 20-29, 2021 at Hackett Hill Park's Outdoor Stage: 79 East Market Street, Hyde Park. Tickets to Romeo & Juliet (all performances are at 7pm) are $15 and tickets to The Tempest (6pm on August 27th only) are donations at the door or free with a purchase of a ticket to Romeo & Juliet.