Article Pixel Sep. 26, 2019  

New Deal Creative Arts Center Presents Free Public Reading Of Louisa Vilardi's New Play

The New Deal Creative Arts Center presents a free public reading of Tough Love, a new play written by playwright Louisa Vilardi, a Hopewell Junction resident. Tough Love is a mix of comedy and drama that explores how much it takes to give up or give in when it comes to marriage and family.

Louisa is a writer and theater director originally from Northern New Jersey where she taught high school English and Creative Writing for over a decade before moving to the Hudson Valley. She is also a contributing writer for The Huffington Post, Today Parenting Team and Scary Mommy and is a proud member of The Dramatists Guild of America.

This free public reading will be presented at Clove Creek Dinner Theater in Fishkill, NY on Sunday, September 29th at 7:30pm. This reading features Steven Bendler, Austin Lightning Carrothers, Joseph Eriole, Teresa Gasparini, David Perez-Ribada, and Laurel Riley-Brown. Join us for the world premiere reading of the play, light refreshments and a talk back following the reading. Tickets are free, but reservations are required. This play is intended for mature audiences only.

For free tickets, please visit: newdeal-toughlove.eventbrite.com



