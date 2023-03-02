Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Deal Announces the First Hudson Valley Theatre Festival For 2024

The festival will take place throughout Dutchess and Ulster Counties on Friday through Sunday, May 3-5, 2024.

Mar. 02, 2023  

The New Deal Creative Arts Center of Hyde Park, New York has announced its very first Hudson Valley Theatre Festival scheduled for May 2024. The festival will take place throughout Dutchess and Ulster Counties on Friday through Sunday, May 3-5, 2024.

New Deal is excited to publicize submission information for playwrights who are interested in having their works entered for consideration. Interested playwrights should visit New Deal's website, www.newdealarts.org, for complete guidelines prior to the open application period starting April 2, 2023.

New Deal is seeking a diverse selection of new works covering a wide variety of genres to make this an expansive and memorable theatre experience. The festival will conclude with a ceremony and reception where multiple awards in several categories will be announced. Audiences will not be passive viewers, but will be able to weigh in and vote on their favorite work to be produced as a full stage production by The New Deal Creative Arts Center in 2025.

The New Deal Creative Arts Center will work with multiple businesses, historic sites, restaurants, and libraries throughout Dutchess and Ulster Counties to present a dozen new and unpublished plays and break outside of the traditional theatre setting and offer a unique experience during this weekend-long festival.

"It is nothing short of a thrill for New Deal to foster this tremendous theatrical event and host it right here in the Hudson Valley." says The New Deal Creative Arts Center's Executive Director, Teresa Gasparini. "We look forward to working with a wide variety of venues to support theatre, tourism, and small businesses in our area. We have all the right people in the right place working diligently to bring this event to our area."

Follow The New Deal Creative Arts Center on Facebook and Instagram or their website for updates and details about the upcoming Hudson Valley Theatre Festival now through May 2024.

The New Deal Creative Arts Center: www.newdealarts.org



