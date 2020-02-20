Music Conservatory Of Westchester To Present MARC SHAIMAN: BROADWAY MEETS HOLLYWOOD

Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning and seven-time Oscar-nominated composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman comes to the Music Conservatory of Westchester for a one night only event on Thursday, April 16 at 7pm! Broadway fans will experience an intimate performance and conversation with the maestro behind Hairspray, Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, Catch Me If You Can, Mary Poppins Returns, and more incredible musical stage and screen favorites.

Most recently, Mr. Shaiman was nominated for two Academy Awards for Best Original Score and Original Song ("The Place Where Lost Things Go") for Mary Poppins Returns. He won a Tony and Grammy for co-writing the score and lyrics to the Broadway adaptation of Hairspray, which was adapted into a Golden Globe-nominated musical film in 2007. The musical was also performed on television as Hairspray Live! on NBC in 2016.

Shaiman is currently working on a musical version of Some Like it Hot for Broadway in 2020, and co-writing songs for Industrials, a Steven Spielberg/Marc Platt-produced movie musical. His Broadway credits include Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, Catch Me If You Can, and Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me. His film work includes When Harry Met Sally, Misery, Sister Act 1 & 2, A Few Good Men, and Hocus Pocus. His countless television credits include Saturday Night Live, Smash, and Bette Midler's Emmy-winning appearance as the final guest on Johnny Carson's penultimate The Tonight Show.

For more about Marc Shaiman's illustrious career, visit: www.marcshaiman.com

This is the second of the Music Conservatory of Westchester's educational spring 2020 series for music lovers. These presentations dive deep into curiosity about topics including film music, Broadway, and opera with expert speakers and performers.

$30 VIP tickets include a Meet & Greet and reserved seats, purchase online. $20 general admission tickets, purchase online or at the door. Tickets are available at https://securepayment.link/musiced/.

100% of ticket sales proceeds support the nonprofit Music Conservatory of Westchester's programs.

Marc Shaiman: Broadway Meets Hollywood

Thursday, April 16, 2020 @ 7 p.m.

Tickets: https://securepayment.link/musiced/

Music Conservatory of Westchester

216 Central Avenue

White Plains, NY 10606

914-761-3900

www.musicconservatory.org

Marc Shaiman is a Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner, and seven-time Oscar nominee. Most recently, Mr. Shaiman was nominated for two Academy Awards for Best Original Score and Original Song ("The Place Where Lost Things Go") for Mary Poppins Returns. He won a Tony and Grammy for co-writing the score to the Broadway adaptation of Hairspray, which was adapted into a Golden Globe-nominated musical film in 2007.

Shaiman is currently working on a musical version of Some Like it Hot for Broadway in 2020, and co-writing songs for Industrials, a Steven Spielberg/Marc Platt-produced movie musical. His Broadway credits include Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, Catch Me If You Can, and Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me. His film work includes When Harry Met Sally, Misery, Sister Act 1 & 2, A Few Good Men, and Hocus Pocus. His countless television credits include Saturday Night Live, Smash, and Bette Midler's Emmy-winning appearance as the final guest on Johnny Carson's penultimate The Tonight Show.





Related Articles Shows View More Rockland / Westchester Stories

More Hot Stories For You