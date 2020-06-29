Music Conservatory Of Westchester To Premiere Virtual Faculty Concert Of Music By Black Composers

In solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, the Music Conservatory of Westchester will present a virtual faculty concert featuring music by Black composers on Wednesday, July 15 at 12pm on Facebook and YouTube.

"This concert will be a first step in highlighting the work of under-recognized composers and introducing our community to new musical treasures that will broaden their horizons," says Conservatory Executive Director Jean Newton. "Over time, we aim to influence, through our music education programs, public perceptions of the wealth and diversity of great music."

As a nonprofit music school based in White Plains, NY, the Conservatory's mission - to provide the extraordinary benefits of music to all in our community - is amplified in this concert. In sharing the music of Black composers such as Florence Price, Duke Ellington, and Thelonious Monk, as well as spirituals, all performed by esteemed Music Conservatory of Westchester faculty members, the school is honoring the cultural contributions of African Americans in a dedicated spotlight.

Known for broad diversity in its community of students, faculty, and staff, the Conservatory now aims to make change by presenting introductions to music that reflects the various cultures making up the school's population. Plans are in progress to expand the school's teaching repertoire as well.

According to Dean of Students and Faculty, Douglas Bish, "While the Music Conservatory, for its 90 years, has upheld the high standards of the European musical tradition, we also recognize the beauty, excitement, and vitality of music from around the world, especially as are reflected by the wealth of different ethnicities that comprise our student body. Following the teaching of one of America's greatest composers, Duke Ellington, who said, 'If it sounds good, it IS good,' our instructors seek to teach and perform music of exceptional breadth and quality, reflecting a wide variety of cultures."

Tune in on Wednesday, July 15 at 12pm for the Music Conservatory of Westchester's virtual faculty concert featuring music by Black composers. Links to watch on Facebook and YouTube will be available at https://musicconservatory.org/community/ prior to the concert.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You